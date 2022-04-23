Roddy MacGregor aiming to build momentum for Caley Thistle’s promotion push

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Momentum is key for Roddy MacGregor as the midfielder gears up for the Premiership play-offs with Caley Thistle.

The 20-year-old is back in the fold after recovering from a thigh injury which kept him out for two months and all eyes on the club’s push for a return to the top flight of Scottish football.

MacGregor said: “I’m delighted to be able to help the team and it is so good to be back around the boys.

“We’ve picked up a bit of form now, so it’s a good time to come back. It is going to be tough to get back in the team after such a long time out, but I’ll be ready whenever I’m needed.

“I’m feeling good. I’ve had a couple of appearances off the bench and it is a case of getting my match sharpness back up.

“Training is always a high standard, but I’m feeling good and ready to go when needed.

“The team has been doing well the last couple of months, so I can’t expect to just come straight back in. I have to do well in training and have an impact when I come on.

“We’ve secured the play-offs and we’re looking to get third. Hopefully we can do that on Saturday as it is a big game.

“We know if we win we will secure third and we’re looking to build momentum ahead of the play-offs.

Second leg home advantage key for Inverness

Victory against league leaders Kilmarnock last week secured a play-off spot for Billy Dodds’ side.

But Inverness missed out the chance to secure third spot and with it home advantage in the second leg of the quarter-final following a 2-1 defeat at Queen of the South on Tuesday.

Inverness have another opportunity to wrap up third spot when they travel to Morton today.

MacGregor said: “You want to finish as high up the league as you can and having the second leg at home in front of our fans would be massive. That’s what we are pushing for.

“We know all the teams in the league, we know who we’ll be up against and it will be tough regardless of who it is.

“Morton have picked up massively under their new manager. We know what they are all about.

“They’re a physical team and are quite direct, so we know it will be a difficult game in Greenock, but we’re looking forward to it.”

Inverness missed their midweek chance to relax and begin planning for the play-offs with the loss at Palmerston, but MacGregor is happy to have something to play for at this late stage of the league campaign.

He said: “There is something to play for in third place. Some might see it as if we’ve got the play-offs already and can put our feet up, but we don’t.

“We want to have good performances in these games to ensure we’re ready to go in the play-offs.”