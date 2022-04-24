Caley Thistle Women aim to sign off season in style at the Caledonian Stadium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Caley Thistle Women aim to sign off season in style at the Caledonian Stadium

By Paul Chalk
April 24, 2022, 6:00 am
Caley Thistle Women face Westdyke at the Caledonian Stadium this Sunday.
Karen Mason is thrilled her Caley Thistle Women side will get the chance to show the Inverness public what they can do at the Caledonian Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts face Westdyke in their final game of a frustrating Championship North season for Mason’s side, who aim to sign off with three points.

While Aberdeen Women head to Ibrox to face Rangers on Sunday, ICT will – not for the first time – use the venue of the Scottish Championship men’s side.

Manager Mason believes having women’s football within such stadia can only be good for the game as it continues to capture the public’s attention.

She said: “It has been a long season and hopefully we can go out with a bang on Sunday.

“Any time we get to play at a venue which is accommodating for a good game of football then we’re more than delighted to play there.

Caley Thistle Women’s manager Karen Mason.

“Given it is where our men’s team play, it is important for us to showcase what we can do on the bigger stage.

“It’s great to play in these kinds of settings. The more men’s clubs who can take that on and support the women’s teams, the better it is to help grow the game.

“It is important for people to see the women’s game is growing and that these teams and clubs are behind it.”

Chance to regroup over the summer

For ICT, they cannot finish higher than fourth, given the recent run of good form of the teams above them, including Dryburgh who have gone above East Fife into second spot behind champions Montrose.

Mason was keen to put the Highlanders into promotion contention with a top-two finish, but they have fallen short.

She added: “Unfortunately, we have not made our targets this year and it’s been a season where we’ve under-performed.

“We want to see it out as best we can and regroup and go again for the challenges which August will bring.

“I don’t see too many players leaving this summer and we will pretty much work with mainly the same squad, while also looking to take in players from elsewhere to try and boost the squad.”

Westdyke could be tricky opponents

Caley Thistle have beaten seventh-placed Westdyke 4-3 and 4-0 this season, with the latest game coming just earlier this month.

Mason, whose side beat basement hosts Dundee West 6-1 last week, is demanding a big performance from her women as they aim to finish on a winning note.

She said: “We will again be up against young and enthusiastic opposition on Sunday.

“We will have to be on our game to ensure we get three points and not to go away with anything less.”

Kick-off at the Caledonian Stadium on Sunday is 12.30pm and entry is free.

