Caley Thistle Women aim to sign off season in style at the Caledonian Stadium

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Karen Mason is thrilled her Caley Thistle Women side will get the chance to show the Inverness public what they can do at the Caledonian Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts face Westdyke in their final game of a frustrating Championship North season for Mason’s side, who aim to sign off with three points.

While Aberdeen Women head to Ibrox to face Rangers on Sunday, ICT will – not for the first time – use the venue of the Scottish Championship men’s side.

Manager Mason believes having women’s football within such stadia can only be good for the game as it continues to capture the public’s attention.

She said: “It has been a long season and hopefully we can go out with a bang on Sunday.

“Any time we get to play at a venue which is accommodating for a good game of football then we’re more than delighted to play there.

“Given it is where our men’s team play, it is important for us to showcase what we can do on the bigger stage.

“It’s great to play in these kinds of settings. The more men’s clubs who can take that on and support the women’s teams, the better it is to help grow the game.

“It is important for people to see the women’s game is growing and that these teams and clubs are behind it.”

Chance to regroup over the summer

For ICT, they cannot finish higher than fourth, given the recent run of good form of the teams above them, including Dryburgh who have gone above East Fife into second spot behind champions Montrose.

Mason was keen to put the Highlanders into promotion contention with a top-two finish, but they have fallen short.

She added: “Unfortunately, we have not made our targets this year and it’s been a season where we’ve under-performed.

“We want to see it out as best we can and regroup and go again for the challenges which August will bring.

“I don’t see too many players leaving this summer and we will pretty much work with mainly the same squad, while also looking to take in players from elsewhere to try and boost the squad.”

❤️💙 @ICTWFC play their final match of the season this Sunday at the Caledonian Stadium as they take on Westdyke with kick-off at 12:30pm We'd love to see as many people as possible down at the Stadium this Sunday. Entry is Free. 👉 https://t.co/h0CiWIc8Uh pic.twitter.com/b1c6u7qkwB — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) April 21, 2022

Westdyke could be tricky opponents

Caley Thistle have beaten seventh-placed Westdyke 4-3 and 4-0 this season, with the latest game coming just earlier this month.

Mason, whose side beat basement hosts Dundee West 6-1 last week, is demanding a big performance from her women as they aim to finish on a winning note.

She said: “We will again be up against young and enthusiastic opposition on Sunday.

“We will have to be on our game to ensure we get three points and not to go away with anything less.”

Kick-off at the Caledonian Stadium on Sunday is 12.30pm and entry is free.