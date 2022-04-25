Caley Thistle fan view: A timely return from Roddy MacGregor ahead of the play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Caley Thistle fan view: A timely return from Roddy MacGregor ahead of the play-offs

By David Sutherland
April 25, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 25, 2022, 11:53 am
Inverness CT's Roddy MacGregor (right) celebrates after opening the scoring.
Inverness CT's Roddy MacGregor (right) celebrates after opening the scoring.

So, it’s third place for Caley Thistle.

Things are slowly but surely starting to sort themselves in the Championship.

The only two things that will give a bit of interest to Friday night’s last round of fixtures are whether Raith Rovers or Partick Thistle will get the last promotion play-off place and whether it will it be Ayr or Dunfermline in the relegation play-offs.

I think it will be the Harry Wraggs who hold onto fourth spot and that Inverness will start their play-off adventures on the quite dreadful pitch at Firhill.

At the other end I think it’s much harder to predict but I have a feeling the Pars might sneak back into eighth place, booking their spot in next season’s Championship.

Inverness’ Roddy MacGregor (L) and Morton’s Gavin Reilly during Saturday’s Championship match.

After such a disappointing midweek performance at Dumfries it was good to see Inverness come away from Cappielow with all three points.

I was pleased to see Roddy MacGregor getting the game’s only goal.

Strongest team possible needed in the play-offs

We have been missing him for some months now and his return to the team could very timely.  He’s clearly a talented young player capable of changing a game.

Of more concern was Aaron Doran limping off.

Inverness fans will be hoping he can play some part in the play-offs as his experience and ability could both come in handy.

The Accies come to Inverness to finish the regular season on Friday night and I would expect to see a few changes to the Caley Thistle starting line-up.

It’s vital we do what it takes to make sure we can field the strongest team possible in the play-offs.

I think Invermess will find them challenging.  Can they put together six good performances against three good teams?  We are soon going to find out.

 

