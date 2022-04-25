Caley Thistle fan view: A timely return from Roddy MacGregor ahead of the play-offs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

So, it’s third place for Caley Thistle.

Things are slowly but surely starting to sort themselves in the Championship.

The only two things that will give a bit of interest to Friday night’s last round of fixtures are whether Raith Rovers or Partick Thistle will get the last promotion play-off place and whether it will it be Ayr or Dunfermline in the relegation play-offs.

I think it will be the Harry Wraggs who hold onto fourth spot and that Inverness will start their play-off adventures on the quite dreadful pitch at Firhill.

At the other end I think it’s much harder to predict but I have a feeling the Pars might sneak back into eighth place, booking their spot in next season’s Championship.

After such a disappointing midweek performance at Dumfries it was good to see Inverness come away from Cappielow with all three points.

I was pleased to see Roddy MacGregor getting the game’s only goal.

Strongest team possible needed in the play-offs

We have been missing him for some months now and his return to the team could very timely. He’s clearly a talented young player capable of changing a game.

Of more concern was Aaron Doran limping off.

Inverness fans will be hoping he can play some part in the play-offs as his experience and ability could both come in handy.

The Accies come to Inverness to finish the regular season on Friday night and I would expect to see a few changes to the Caley Thistle starting line-up.

It’s vital we do what it takes to make sure we can field the strongest team possible in the play-offs.

I think Invermess will find them challenging. Can they put together six good performances against three good teams? We are soon going to find out.