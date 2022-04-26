Hot-shot Roddy MacGregor offers Caley Thistle energetic boost, says coach Barry Wilson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Hot-shot Roddy MacGregor offers Caley Thistle energetic boost, says coach Barry Wilson

By Paul Chalk
April 26, 2022, 6:00 am
Roddy MacGregor (left) breaks away from Morton's Gavin Reilly.
Roddy MacGregor (left) breaks away from Morton's Gavin Reilly.

Barry Wilson hailed weekend match-winner Roddy MacGregor for firing Caley Thistle to a third-spot finish in the Championship.

The Inverness first-team coach was delighted the 20-year-old midfielder, who started his first game since December, popped up with a sweet first half strike to earn a 1-0 win at Morton on Saturday. 

Setback after setback with a thigh injury hampered the progress of the Invernessian hot-shot, who recently returned to the fold with a couple of appearances from the bench.

With the team seeking three points against Morton, head coach Billy Dodds handed MacGregor a start and he delivered with the only goal after being lined up by smart-thinking David Carson.

Classy MacGregor makes difference

First team coach Wilson felt his overall display put him in a class of his own at Cappielow as the side made it five wins from their last seven matches.

He said: “Roddy’s some boy. He can work with his left or right foot. For shooting, I would back his left foot more than his right.

“He found the bottom corner with a great strike. We are delighted for him, because he’s been through a lot of hard times over the last two to three months when he nearly came back then breaking down, then nearly coming back and breaking down again.

“It’s great to see him back out there. I felt his energy on Saturday was fantastic. He was probably our man of the match and the fact he got the winning goal tips that in his favour.”

Team to be changed for Accies clash

The deserved victory at Morton means ICT will finish third no matter the outcome at home to Hamilton on Friday in their final regular fixture of the season.

Wilson explained some players who have largely been waiting in the wings will get their chance to press their case against the Accies.

He said: “It was a great team effort overall against Morton and we are happy we can dust ourselves down, give the boys a wee rest and then give some other boys game time on Friday before we go into the play-offs.

Roddy MacGregor fires home the Caley Jags’ winner at Morton on Saturday.

“It would be crazy not to change the team a bit for Friday and I don’t just mean rest for some players, but also to get those minutes into the legs of players who need it.

“Some players have been on the bench for five or six games now, like Tom Walsh or young Lewis Hyde. They need game-time to get up to speed – we might well need everybody.

“If you go all the way in the play-offs, you’re playing six games over the next few weeks, so that is vitally important.”

Gearing up for quarter-final tie

With fourth-placed Partick Thistle three points and eight goals ahead of rivals Raith Rovers, it seems almost certain ICT will travel to Firhill next Tuesday then host Thistle next Friday in the play-off quarter-final.

Wilson is not too swayed by having the second leg at the Caledonian Stadium, but also stressed the importance of returning from Glasgow or Kirkcaldy with a positive outcome.

He added: “I don’t see home advantage as being too big a factor in the play-offs.

Partick Thistle’s Firhill Stadium looks like being the venue for ICT next Tuesday in the play-off quarter-finals.

“Normally it does matter, but you have to go and do a job in the first leg.

“These games are totally different ball games in comparison to league matches. You have to keep yourselves in it then try and win at home.

“Whether it’s Partick Thistle or Raith Rovers, it’s going to be a tough game.”

Wilson – Arbroath firmly in promotion chase

Arbroath are the league’s runners-up after losing their title showdown against champions Kilmarnock 2-1 on Friday.

And Dick Campbell’s impressive part-timers will face the winners of next week’s quarter-final double-header in the semis on May 10 and 13.

Wilson reckons the Angus team will be stern opponents for whoever they face as they chase an incredible chance of promotion to the top-flight.

Kilmarnock were crowned the Championship winners after their 2-1 comeback win against Arbroath on Friday.

He said: “We beat Arbroath 3-0 at the start of our good run, a lot of people maybe thought they would have fallen out it, but they bounced back brilliantly.

“They have got to pick themselves up from Friday night, but they have a couple of weeks to do it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]