Caley Thistle Women seek to follow Montrose’s path to Championship North glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle Women seek to follow Montrose’s path to Championship North glory

By Paul Chalk
April 26, 2022, 5:00 pm
Kirsty Deans celebrates her goal for Caley Thistle Women against Westdyke. Picture supplied by Peter Paul/caleyjags.com
Kirsty Deans celebrates her goal for Caley Thistle Women against Westdyke. Picture supplied by Peter Paul/caleyjags.com

Karen Mason wants her Caley Thistle Women to regroup and follow Championship North winners Montrose to promotion glory in 2023.

On Sunday, goals from Kirsty Deans and Kayleigh Mackenzie secured a 2-0 Inverness win against Westdyke at the Caledonian Stadium.

Fourth-placed Inverness finished three points behind Championship Cup winners Dryburgh Athletic and five points adrift of runners-up East Fife.

Runaway champions Montrose won 19 of their 20 fixtures, with their only dropped points being when they were held 1-1 in Inverness last month.

Consistency key for boss Mason

ICT manager Mason insists too many slip-ups have been costly to the Highlanders and explained they aim to improve upon that next term.

She said: “We were the only team to take anything from Montrose in the end when we drew with them, which was a big achievement.

“They were the kind of team we really should have been competing with, but the difference is they have put in consistent performances, whereas we couldn’t and that has been the difference.

“That is certainly something we will be aiming to improve upon next season. We have to ensure our performances are better, week in and week out.”

Strong display and two goals to boot

There was a lively atmosphere in the stands and on the pitch on Sunday as Caley Thistle finished on a high note with a no-nonsense victory.

Mason was satisfied with the result, but would have liked a higher scoreline to have underlined their superiority.

She said: “It was a good support. We had around 200 in the stadium watching and our youth teams got a chance to go on the pitch and play at half-time.

“It was a really good occasion. It was just a shame we couldn’t give them more to cheer about.

“We had many chances, but again – like the story of our season – we didn’t put enough of them in the back of the net.

“However, we finished with three points and a clean sheet on what was a good occasion, so we can’t complain too much.”

More winners off the pitch

Sunday afternoon also saw awards handed out for the Caley Jags Women.

Kirsty Deans netted a double by taking the player and players’ player of the year awards, with Tina Kelly winning the young player of the season prize.

Abbey Ross was the club’s most improved player, while the top goalscorer prize went to Kayleigh Mackenzie, with the striker netting 26 goals this term.

Mason explained two of her winners will not be with the club next term, but she will welcome two players back to the fold.

She said: “We will be losing Tina and Abbey to university and we will be gutted to see them go.

 

“But the bulk of the squad should remain the same. It’s just a case of getting players back fit, such as Jana Brady and Kirsty Clelland – who has been out all season.

“If they can come back fighting fit then they will be really strong replacements for Tina and Abbey.

“We also aim to add a few more new faces to the squad over the summer.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]