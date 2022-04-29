Caley Thistle defender Cameron Harper says play-off thoughts are on ice until after Hamilton clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle defender Cameron Harper says play-off thoughts are on ice until after Hamilton clash

By Paul Chalk
April 29, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 29, 2022, 7:58 am
Caley Thistle defender Cameron Harper.
Caley Thistle defender Cameron Harper.

Defender Cameron Harper insists Caley Thistle will only focus on the play-offs once they have hopefully earned their first win of the season against Hamilton on Friday night.

It’s third v sixth in a final-night Championship tussle which will decide nothing.

However, with Partick Thistle most likely to be Inverness’ quarter-final opponents next Tuesday and Friday, Harper wants to add to their strong form.

Saturday’s 1-0 win at Morton, which ensured third spot, was ICT’s fifth victory in seven games and the 20-year-old is determined to round off their regular season with three points.

He said: “I would say we are approaching it the same as we have approached every other game this season – with the aim of winning it.

“Games are always enjoyable when you’re winning and we want to keep the momentum going. We are thinking about play-offs, that is the aim.

“We have prepared the exact same as we would for (previous)  games and look to win.”

Points matter to team against Accies

While the Hamilton match has been dubbed a meaningless game, Harper insists the players are not calling it that as they chase a victory.

He said: “Some people may think like that in terms of it being a dead rubber, but we have not thought like that.

“Training has been good and high intensity. We are looking to do the same on Friday and have a high intensity and hope to win.”

Cameron Harper, right, challenges Raith’s Ethan Ross of Raith Rovers.

Fourth-placed Partick have an eight-goal and three-point cushion over Raith Rovers ahead of their final fixtures against struggling Ayr United and champions Kilmarnock, respectively.

Harper cautiously expects Thistle, not Rovers, will be their quarter-final rivals next week.

He added: “Football is crazy, but that might be a bit too crazy for Raith to finish fourth, We won’t definitely know until after the game.

“However, we have not spoken about the play-off. We are training this week solely looking at Hamilton and focusing on that game.”

Squad targeting run of six matches to reach top-flight

Caley Thistle aim to buck the trend and come through all six games in order to reach the Premiership via the play-offs.

Full-back Harper is confident they can achieve something special against all the odds.

Cameron Harper challenges Queen of the South forward Ruben Soares Junior.

He said: “I don’t see why not. We are as good as anyone and I would fancy us against the teams that are down there in the Premiership.

“Nobody has done it before, but somebody has to do it the first time. Why can’t it be us?

“Six games is the plan. It is exciting and there is a real belief that we can do and fancy ourselves against any team.”

Relishing chance to see off Partick

Harper, who has 30 appearances to his name this term, is confident that, if Partick are their opponents from Tuesday, they can get the win required to line up a semi double-header against runners-up Arbroath.

He added: “In our previous games against Partick, we got good results and, even when we have not won the game, our performances have been good against them.

“We just have to concentrate on ourselves and do things right and get to the next round of the play-offs.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]