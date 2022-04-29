Boss Billy Dodds hails sparkling Caley Thistle power show against Hamilton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Billy Dodds believes Caley Thistle underlined their strength in depth throughout their sweeping 4-0 Championship win over Hamilton Accies.

The Inverness CT head coach was speaking after his promotion-chasers crushed the visitors in their last regular game of the season, where a third-placed finish was already secured.

Their attention now turns to a trip to face Partick Thistle on Tuesday in the promotion play-off quarter-finals before the Jags head north for the second leg next Friday.

Partick secured fourth spot on Friday despite a 3-1 loss at Ayr United, who stayed in the league as a result.

Players got vital minutes in their legs

For Dodds, he was thrilled to see all players stand up and be counted.

He said: “I got everything we wanted out of the game. We got some vital minutes into some players’ legs who hadn’t played.

“If we go right through the play-offs, we need people who are fit. A couple of them were feeling it but I thought they were immense. From start the finish, the work-rate, the desire was there and we got it done.

“We had to make subs, with one enforced with Wallace Duffy coming off injured. We will see how he is.

“There were some great performances, such as Tom Walsh with his two goals and Joe Hardy got his first goal. But my experienced players like David Carson in the back line and Cammy Harper coming in and doing well were superb. Lewis Hyde, with the job we asked him to do in midfield, was brilliant as he was at centre-half.”

Dodds is ready for Partick clashes

Dodds is now relishing this shot at Partick Thistle in their double-header next week.

He added: “I am looking forward to it. We have had tough games against them, right from early on this season when we had to turn it around at half-time.

“So, we know what’s in front of us. We know it will be tough. We will have to be right at it, like we were tonight. Hopefully that can take us where we want to go.”

The winners of next week’s play-off will take on runners-up Arbroath on May 10 and 13, with Dick Campbell’s team having home advantage in leg two.

After the match on Friday, the players’ awards were announced on the pitch.

The players’ player of the season was Shane Sutherland, fans’ player of the season was David Carson, the players’ young player prize and fans’ young player award went to Reece McAlear and goal of the season was McAlear for his wonder goal against Dunfermline.