Boss Billy Dodds hails sparkling Caley Thistle power show against Hamilton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Boss Billy Dodds hails sparkling Caley Thistle power show against Hamilton

By Paul Chalk
April 29, 2022, 10:25 pm Updated: April 29, 2022, 10:43 pm
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds.

Billy Dodds believes Caley Thistle underlined their strength in depth throughout their sweeping 4-0 Championship win over Hamilton Accies.

The Inverness CT head coach was speaking after his promotion-chasers crushed the  visitors in their last regular game of the season, where a third-placed finish was already secured.

Their attention now turns to a trip to face Partick Thistle on Tuesday in the promotion play-off quarter-finals before the Jags head north for the second leg next Friday.

ICTs’ Joe Hardy (left) celebrates after making it 4-0.

Partick secured fourth spot on Friday despite a 3-1 loss at Ayr United, who stayed in the league as a result.

Players got vital minutes in their legs

For Dodds, he was thrilled to see all players stand up and be counted.

He said: “I got everything we wanted out of the game. We got some vital minutes into some players’ legs who hadn’t played.

“If we go right through the play-offs, we need people who are fit. A couple of them were feeling it but I thought they were immense. From start the finish, the work-rate, the desire was there and we got it done.

“We had to make subs, with one enforced with Wallace Duffy coming off injured. We will see how he is.

Tom Walsh (left) scores to make it 1-0.

“There were some great performances, such as Tom Walsh with his two goals and Joe Hardy got his first goal. But my experienced players like David Carson in the back line and Cammy Harper coming in and doing well were superb. Lewis Hyde, with the job we asked him to do in midfield, was brilliant as he was at centre-half.”

Dodds is ready for Partick clashes

Dodds is now relishing this shot at Partick Thistle in their double-header next week.

He added: “I am looking forward to it. We have had tough games against them, right from early on this season when we had to turn it around at half-time.

“So, we know what’s in front of us. We know it will be tough. We will have to be right at it, like we were tonight. Hopefully that can take us where we want to go.”

Two-goal star Tom Walsh (14) celebrates the opening strike of the night.

The winners of next week’s play-off will take on runners-up Arbroath on May 10 and 13, with Dick Campbell’s team having home advantage in leg two.

After the match on Friday, the players’ awards were announced on the pitch.

The players’ player of the season was Shane Sutherland, fans’ player of the season was David Carson, the players’ young player prize and fans’ young player award went to Reece McAlear and goal of the season was McAlear for his wonder goal against Dunfermline.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal