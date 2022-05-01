Head to heads – The story so far between Caley Thistle and Partick Thistle this season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s all square in the head-to-heads between Caley Thistle and Partick Thistle this season.

ICT finished third in the Championship and Thistle were fourth and they clash in Glasgow on Tuesday and Inverness on Friday in the promotion play-off quarter-finals.

Billy Dodds’ high-flyers are the form team right now, with six victories from their last eight Championship fixtures.

The Glasgow Jags have won only two of their last nine matches, with Friday’s 3-1 loss at Ayr United keeping the Honest Men in the division and causing frustration for Partick fans.

Caley Thistle rounded off their season with a deserved 4-0 home win against Hamilton thanks to a Tom Walsh double and goals from Shane Sutherland and Joe Hardy.

Here, we have a look at the four meetings between ICT and Partick in 2021/22 –

Stirring comeback kept Inverness top

September 11 – Caley Thistle 3 Partick Thistle 1 – A pulsating encounter at the Caledonian Stadium ended with in-form Inverness racking up their sixth successive victory to remain top of the table.

However, they had to come from a goal down after Scott Tiffoney gave the visitors the lead and Brian Graham really should have increased that advantage before half-time.

Kirk Broadfoot sparked a revival with his first ICT goal early in the second half and quick-fire Shane Sutherland and Aaron Doran goals buried Thistle and silenced their vocal supporters in the South Stand.

Welsh penalty saved in goalless draw

October 30 – Partick Thistle 0 Caley Thistle 0 – Billy Dodds still raves about this performance, despite leaving Glasgow with only one point.

Caley Thistle were well on top on what was already showing up to be an awful Firhill pitch, with Queen’s Park ground sharing with Thistle.

Sean Welsh’s second half penalty was saved by superb home goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon as ICT fell two points behind Kilmarnock at the top end of the division.

Broadfoot nets last-gasp home point

February 9 – Caley Thistle 3 Partick Thistle 3 – A chilly night had red-hot action with drama from start to finish as these promotion rivals served up a treat.

Former Ross County star Brian Graham gave Partick the lead after just eight minutes.

Main ICT striker Billy Mckay soon levelled the match before Graham restored Ian McCall side’s advantage.

Caley Thistle kept at it and Shane Sutherland equalised on the stroke of half-time.

Graham completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot after Robbie Deas was adjudged to have brought down Robbie Crawford in the box.

However, the never-say-die attitude served Inverness well and, for the second time this season, defender Broadfoot popped up with a goal against Thistle, this time to salvage a point.

Late Holt strike sunk off-form ICT

March 4 – Partick Thistle 1 Caley Thistle 0 – This below-par performance ended with a late Kevin Holt goal earning the Maryhill men maximum points.

It all but ended any title hopes for ICT as this was their 11th straight match without a win.

The winner came when they switched off at the back and Holt pounced to guide the ball home, which put Partick overtook them into third position.

If Inverness do get past Partick this week, they will fancy their chances against runners-up Arbroath.

They have beaten Dick Campbell’s team twice this season, including the opening day 1-0 win at Gayfield, which as the only home defeat all term for the Angus side.