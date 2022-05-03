Reece McAlear insists tunnel vision is best way as Caley Thistle prepare for play-off at Partick Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Reece McAlear insists tunnel vision is best way as Caley Thistle prepare for play-off at Partick Thistle

By Paul Chalk
May 3, 2022, 6:00 am
Caley Thistle's on-loan Norwich City midfielder Reece McAlear.
Triple-award winner Reece McAlear insists Caley Thistle are shelving any thoughts of six potential games on the way to Premiership promotion.

The on-loan Norwich City starlet is looking no further than Tuesday’s showdown at Partick Thistle.

Whichever side emerges overall from the two-legged play-off, with the second leg on Friday night in Inverness, will have to beat Championship runners-up Arbroath over two matches.

The victor will then face a further 180 minutes at least against the Premiership’s 11th-placed finishers, who are currently St Johnstone.

Reece McAlear says Caley Thistle are ready for their double-header against Partick Thistle.

No team in Partick or ICT’s position has ever successfully come through such a punishing schedule.

However, McAlear knows the possibility of six May matches only remains relevant if they can dump Partick over Tuesday and Friday.

Full focus on Firhill, says McAlear

McAlear, who won Inverness’ young players’ awards for the season, as well of goal the season for his wonderful strike against Dunfermline Athletic in March, is focused fully on Firhill.

He said: “Everybody knows it is going to be tough, but it isn’t six games just now, it’s one game.

“We take it game by game. It starts on Tuesday and we’ll need everybody.

“Everybody is feeling good. Everybody trained on Monday and we’re good to go.

“We need everybody. If one gets injured, the other player has to be ready to come in.

“But I’m sure everybody is ready. We’re raring to go and we just can’t wait.”

Partick will be tough opponents

The head-to-heads against Partick are level this season, although third-placed ICT finished seven points ahead of their Glasgow hosts.

McAlear, 20, who will only look at his own future after these play-offs, is ready for two testing encounters.

He said: “We’ve played Partick Thistle four times this season and they have been close games between us.

“Earlier in the season, down at their place, we battered them all over the pitch, but couldn’t score (in a 0-0 draw).

“There have been draws and they won recently against us, but anything can happen in the play-offs. We’re all buzzing for the match and hopefully we can win.”

Team-mates helped with awards wins

Inverness have won six of their last eight games, including a terrific 4-0 home win against Hamilton on Friday, while a below-par Partick side lost 3-1 at Ayr.

Afterwards, McAlear won two prizes, one voted on by fans, the other selected by his team-mates, as well as winning the best goal honour.

He was proud to have walked away with three awards, but was quick to praise everyone for making it happen.

He added: “It’s nice to be voted young player of the year and goal of the season.

ICTs’ Reece McAlear is presented with the young player of the year award from the club’s former manager and sporting director, John Robertson.

“It is not just an individual award for me – everybody has played a part and helped me get the rewards.

“The fans vote on what they see on the pitch, while the players see you off the pitch as well.

“I’m grateful to both. I just hope the fans keep supporting us through the rest of the season.”

Loan spell has worked for McAlear

McAlear has chipped in with four goals this term and he’s in no doubt, whatever happens this summer, he’s a better player for the experience in the Highlands.

He said: “I’d like to say the loan spell has helped me add goals to my game, some decent goals.

“I just need to keep doing what I’m doing and get better, scoring and assisting and, hopefully, keeping on helping the team.”

