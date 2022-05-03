Billy Dodds sounds warning after Caley Thistle post ‘great result’ with play-off win at Partick Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Billy Dodds sounds warning after Caley Thistle post ‘great result’ with play-off win at Partick Thistle

By Paul Chalk
May 3, 2022, 9:46 pm Updated: May 3, 2022, 9:50 pm
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds on the sidelines at Firhill.
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds on the sidelines at Firhill.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds wants his players to prepare for a determined Partick Thistle to come flying at them on Friday night.

After his Highlanders struck back from a goal down to win 2-1 against the Glasgow Jags in the Premiership play-off quarter-final first leg, it boils down to what happens in Friday’s part two.

Dodds was thrilled to see Austin Samuels hit the winner late on after Shane Sutherland cancelled out a second half opener from Robbie Crawford in this fourth v third showdown in Glasgow.

Caley Thistle fans celebrate the winner from Austin Samuels.

He said: “It is only half-time. We want the players to focus and realise what is at stake. We have to have the same effort and not give away cheap goals.

“Thistle will come and have a go. I would in the same situation. It is a big result for us and we just need to ensure we focus.

“Hopefully we can catch them and get the tie killed off. It is a great result for us.

“We have been coming back like this in big games, such as when we were 2-1 down at Raith Rovers and won 3-2 with a few minutes to go.

“My players have character, desire and determination – all you need in football – to turn it around. I believed in them and in the first half we pretty much matched one another up.”

Austin Samuels celebrates his late winner for ICT.

Young Lewis Hyde replaced winger Tom Walsh, but was sacrificed after Partick took the lead. His replacement was Samuels, who got the winner.

Dodds insists they had to go for broke to try and turn the tie.

He added: “When they got the goal, we had a little switch and went 4-4-2 and it paid off.

“I thought it was an even game. We had spells, but so did Thistle. We pushed them back once we equalised.

“We perhaps shaded the second half and were the team looking the most likely to win, but it was an even, hard-fought game. Plenty to play for.”

Dodds confirmed a knee knock put paid to Walsh’s night in less than 20 minutes when he broke into the box.

He added: “Tom Walsh is going for a scan and it’s not looking great. We will assess him and see how he is. He says someone kicked through the back of him when he went to get the ball.

“He thought it was a penalty and Logan Chalmers had one where it could have been a stonewall penalty as well. Logan has to go down, but he stayed up and you don’t get it. No complaints as the ref was fine tonight.”

Kick-off in Friday’s return leg at the Caledonian Stadium is 7.45pm, with league runners-up Arbroath facing the winners next Tuesday and Friday, with Gayfield the latter venue.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal