Shane Sutherland driven by dream to make unexpected Premiership return with Caley Thistle

Red-hot forward Shane Sutherland insists he’ll do all he can to help realise a Premiership dream return with Caley Thistle he felt might never happen.

The striker scored one and assisted Austin Samuels for the clincher in Tuesday’s night’s pulsating 2-1 comeback win at Partick Thistle in the Premiership play-off quarter-final first leg. It’s seven wins from their last nine games, so the form is with ICT.

Sutherland had now taken his overall tally to 12 for the season, just three shy of Billy Mckay.

Now, the side prepare to host the Jags in Friday’s crunch second leg knowing a draw will be enough to line up a semi-final against Arbroath next week.

Sutherland, who has been operating wide right of late, was a menace to Ian McCall’s hosts and collected the man of the match award a few days after winning his club’s players’ player of the season prize.

It is more than a decade since the 31-year-old gained top table experience at Inverness before moving down the divisions to bag goals aplenty for Peterhead and Elgin City.

Sutherland targets top table return

He knows there’s a long way to go before Caley Thistle can think about kicking off next term as a Premiership side, but the Caithness-born ace would love to get back to that level.

He said: “I did think my days of playing in the top-flight were realistically over.

“I always wanted to get back to that level, but I had a good few years at Elgin and Peterhead.

“Back then, the Premiership seemed a long way away, but I kept my head down and worked hard.

“I didn’t care how old I was, I always hoped to get there again.

“Football is a short career and you have to make the most of it.

“If I am honest, I thought my days up there were over, but we will certainly keep striving for it.”

ICT keen to rejoin in-form Staggies

With neighbours Ross County within 270 minutes of securing a European place for the first time, Sutherland hopes ICT can get back to competing with Scotland’s best as they did in 2015 with a Scottish Cup win and third-place Premiership finish under John Hughes.

He said: “Fair play to Ross County for making the top six and chasing Europe.

“We have to congratulate them and we hope they can get into Europe as it would be good for the Highlands.

“Inverness did it in the past, so it would be good for County to do it.

“We want to join them in the Premiership next season.

“For the club, it would be great to be back in the Premiership. We have been away from it for too long.

“We missed out in the play-offs before, but for me it would be great to be back there.

“But, we know it is a long way off and there will be a lot of hard work but we have to believe we can do it.”

Striker kept his cool for tricky tap-in

Robbie Crawford shot Partick in front on 54 minutes before Sutherland raced in to equalise after goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon could only push a Billy Mckay drive into his path.

Sutherland was relieved to have buried a chance which looks easier than it is to execute.

He added: “There wasn’t much in the game and we conceded a stupid goal and we will look at it again.

“The pitch comes in for a lot of criticism, but it actually plays okay if you get your foot on the ball.

“Billy hit a good shot and the keeper spills it and I’m able to tap it in.

“Those chances are never easy and when it drops to you, you are thinking ‘oh no’.

“I’ve had a few, I wouldn’t say tap-ins but balls have broken to me at the right time in the box.

“Over my career I’ve not had too many of them, so it is good to get them.

“I thought I was offside, but I saw it back and I had timed my run well after Billy strikes it.

“It looks easy, but trust me they aren’t easy.

“I think the goalie will think he should have done better. Billy has caught it well and there’s some movement on it.

“My defender hasn’t matched my run and I just wanted to make sure I hit the target and thankfully I did.”

Sutherland targets another key goal

Sutherland broke free on the right to deliver the killer ball for Samuels to bury in style for the winner with eight minutes to go.

He was delighted to have played such a key role in the victory and is chasing more goals come kick-off on Friday.

He said: “For the second one, the pitch helped as the ball run freely and I put it in and Austin finished it well.

“I can’t complain with a goal and an assist, can I? I seem to have hit a good bit of form right now.

“But I have to keep working hard and do my bit for the team and hopefully the goals keep coming.

“I’ve got 12 goals for the season now and I have to be happy with that.

“I wanted double figures, but I will be looking for 13 on Friday night. It’s a great win for us.”

Full focus for ICT on getting over line

While Sutherland is thrilled to have helped turn the tie at Firhill on Tuesday, he is well aware they’re going to face tough opponents in Partick in a bid to get over the line.

He said: “The boys are delighted to come away with the win.

“When you are 1-0 down and you come back to win the game at any point of the season is good but to do it in the play-off is brilliant.

“We know it is only half-time in the tie and we have to focus on Friday night.”