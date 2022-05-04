Caley Thistle fan view: A superb start but still a long way to go…

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

And they’re off! The runners and riders in the three sets of play-offs across the Scottish divisions are now known and all three races are under way.

From Annan to Inverness and Dumbarton to Montrose the season moves into a new phase that will lead to an inevitable mixture of joy, relief or disappointment for all the participants.

Caley Thistle went into the opening game at Firhill last night with some good form and a whole lot of momentum, hopefully coming at just the right time.

However, if we were to learn anything from the four league games between these sides it is that they are very evenly matched.

I was of the view that until the final whistle blows at the Caledonian Stadium on Friday evening, this one will be in doubt.

It was good to see Scott Allardice back on the bench but no sign of Roddy MacGregor which was a worry.

Aaron Doran was still missing and Tom Walsh had to be replaced in the game’s early stages so Caley Thistle were without some real quality. Having said that they survived a first half short of good chances at both ends.

However, the Harry Wraggs stepped up the pressure at the start of the second and were quickly rewarded with a Robbie Crawford goal.

This was a real wake up call for Inverness but they responded superbly to win the game. Shane Sutherland scored one and made the other for Austin Samuels. It’s a superb start, but that’s all it is.

There may be a few twists and turns to come on Friday night and hopefully Inverness may have an extra player or two available.