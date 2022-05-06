Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds relieved after booking Premiership play-off semi-final berth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds relieved after booking Premiership play-off semi-final berth

By Paul Chalk
May 6, 2022, 10:19 pm
ICT head coach Billy Dodds on the sidelines as his team defeated Partick Thistle 1-0.
Billy Dodds admits it was a tense watch – but he’s relieved and thrilled that Caley Thistle beat Partick Thistle 1-0 in their Premiership play-off quarter-final.

The Inverness CT head coach was on cloud nine after his side booked their semi-final double header with Championship runners-up Arbroath next Tuesday and Friday.

An Austin Samuels strike in the first half earned a 3-1 aggregate triumph after he also bagged the clincher in Tuesday’s 2-1 comeback win at Firhill.

Austin Samuels celebrates another winning goal for ICT.

However, the joy was mixed with a sigh of relief as the Highlanders progressed.

He said: “We’re through and that’s the main thing.

“We managed it and put bodies on the line. We had to defend properly and I felt our defenders were great.

“Thistle asked a lot of us and kept going at us, showing a lot of energy. I can’t say they had outstanding chances, but they were a credit to Ian McCall.

“They never gave up and believed if they nicked one they would put us under pressure. I felt my experienced players managed it really well.

“I would have liked us to have at times passed the ball a bit better. I don’t want to be downbeat because they were a credit to themselves.

“Thistle were trying to get back into it and we gave it away too easily and maybe that was nerves. It is a tense situation and we know what is at stake at the end of it. But we’re there and I am delighted.

“I’m talking like a beaten manager and I don’t want to be like that because my boys have been brilliant again. We had to hear that final whistle to just make sure.”

Inverness defender Robbie Deas and Partick Thistle’s Robbie Crawford.

Dodds was delighted for Samuels, who joined in January from Wolves on an 18-month deal.

The forward, who was on loan at Aberdeen earlier this season, has now bagged three goals and he drew praise from the boss.

He added: “Austin, when he was out through, I knew he had a strike on him. I knew he was going to lace it.

“He was going for power and it was a great finish. It took the early nerves away and we are delighted to have a crack at Arbroath.”

