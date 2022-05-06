Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds relieved after booking Premiership play-off semi-final berth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Billy Dodds admits it was a tense watch – but he’s relieved and thrilled that Caley Thistle beat Partick Thistle 1-0 in their Premiership play-off quarter-final.

The Inverness CT head coach was on cloud nine after his side booked their semi-final double header with Championship runners-up Arbroath next Tuesday and Friday.

An Austin Samuels strike in the first half earned a 3-1 aggregate triumph after he also bagged the clincher in Tuesday’s 2-1 comeback win at Firhill.

However, the joy was mixed with a sigh of relief as the Highlanders progressed.

He said: “We’re through and that’s the main thing.

“We managed it and put bodies on the line. We had to defend properly and I felt our defenders were great.

“Thistle asked a lot of us and kept going at us, showing a lot of energy. I can’t say they had outstanding chances, but they were a credit to Ian McCall.

“They never gave up and believed if they nicked one they would put us under pressure. I felt my experienced players managed it really well.

“I would have liked us to have at times passed the ball a bit better. I don’t want to be downbeat because they were a credit to themselves.

“Thistle were trying to get back into it and we gave it away too easily and maybe that was nerves. It is a tense situation and we know what is at stake at the end of it. But we’re there and I am delighted.

“I’m talking like a beaten manager and I don’t want to be like that because my boys have been brilliant again. We had to hear that final whistle to just make sure.”

Dodds was delighted for Samuels, who joined in January from Wolves on an 18-month deal.

The forward, who was on loan at Aberdeen earlier this season, has now bagged three goals and he drew praise from the boss.

He added: “Austin, when he was out through, I knew he had a strike on him. I knew he was going to lace it.

“He was going for power and it was a great finish. It took the early nerves away and we are delighted to have a crack at Arbroath.”