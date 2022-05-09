Caley Thistle fan view: Premiership dream remains on but Arbroath will be a tougher obstacle to overcome

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle fan view: Premiership dream remains on but Arbroath will be a tougher obstacle to overcome

By David Sutherland
May 9, 2022, 6:00 am
Austin Samuels scores the winner for Caley Thistle against Partick Thistle on Friday.
I have supported Caley Thistle since their formation and have been lucky enough to witness most of the great moments in their history.

If I have learned anything about this club since 1994 it’s that they rarely do things the easy way.

Even when they have achieved great things they have put their fans through the mill.

That’s not a complaint, just the way I see it,  but I think few seasoned ICT fans would disagree with me.

So, while I was delighted that Inverness came away from Firhill on Tuesday with a narrow win, I felt sure that if they were to progress to face Arbroath in the semis it would be far from straightforward in Friday night’s return leg.

However, at half time things were looking pretty good.

Caley Thistle players celebrate Austin Samuels’ first half goal.

Inverness had extended their aggregate lead  through a great Austin Samuels strike but the Partick players in their dressing room must have been wondering how they had not scored as they had carved out some fine chances as well.

You felt we were one goal away from making the tie safe.  It nearly came when  a Kirk Broadfoot header  was superbly saved  by Sneddon.

The  Partick keeper kept his team in the game at that point.

It was end to end stuff and you could tell on the pitch and in the stands that this game mattered.

No more goals did come, despite a lot of effort from both sides, and it is Caley Thistle who progress.

I was impressed with the Inverness defence.  They had a lot of work to do but did it calmly and effectively.

So, maybe not all the twists and turns I was expecting. Perhaps that will come against Arbroath.

