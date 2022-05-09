Paul Third: Caley Thistle must take their shot at glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Third: Caley Thistle must take their shot at glory

By Paul Third
May 9, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 9, 2022, 1:10 pm
Austin Samuels celebrates his first leg winner for Caley Thistle at Partick Thistle on Tuesday.
Austin Samuels celebrates his first leg winner for Caley Thistle at Partick Thistle on Tuesday.

One down, two to go for Caley Thistle in their pursuit of a return to the Scottish Premiership.

It has been five years since Inverness last graced the top flight of Scottish football with defeat confirmed on the final day of the 2016-17 season.

From the dizzy heights of Scottish Cup winners and playing in European football for the first time in the club’s history in 2015 to dropping out of the top flight two years later shows how quickly fortunes can change.

Championship takes its toll on clubs

History has shown just how tough it has been to get the club back up to the Premiership.

This season is Caley Thistle’s fifth in the Championship. Since dropping down a division they have finished fifth, third, second, fifth and third.

The Covid outbreak in 2020 robbed the club of the chance to compete in the Premiership play-off semi-final and their only previous attempt before this season was ended in the semi-final stage by Dundee United in 2019.

Yet here Inverness are, back in the semi-finals with Arbroath standing between them and a place in the final.

Barring a remarkable final week of the Premiership season it will be last season’s cup-double winners St Johnstone who will stand between either Inverness or the Red Lichties in the final.

Caley Thistle are the form team of the three but winning promotion from the quarter-finals is a rarity.

Three rounds, six games, two weeks. It doesn’t get much more challenging for a club at the end of a long, hard season.

A huge week lies ahead for Arbroath manager Dick Campbell and Inverness manager Billy Dodds

Dick Campbell’s Arbroath are the underdogs, the fairytale part-timers who will have the support of the neutrals across the country.

But Caley Thistle cannot and will not allow themselves to be caught up in talk of fairytale endings. They have their own happy ever after to chase and calm heads must prevail this week.

Caley Jags have shown their powers of recovery

Billy Dodds and his players have had been on their own rollercoaster journey this season after sprinting into an early lead at the top of the table only to come crashing back down after a horrendous mid-season run of poor form.

Yet, like a bruised boxer on the canvas they have hauled themselves back to their feet and come out swinging again.

Partick Thistle were taken care of last week with Inverness showing they are growing in confidence by beating the Jags home and away.

Dodds and his players had the home advantage of being at home for the second leg on Friday but from here on there is no such advantage.

The semi-final second leg will be at Gayfield on Friday. To the victors, a second leg final appearance at McDiarmid Park beckons.

The Championship has no respect for reputation.

It has just spat out Dunfermline, managed by Caley Jags’ Scottish Cup winning manager John Hughes, to the third tier of the game.

Dunfermline manager John Hughes and assistant Steven Whittaker saw their side relegated on Saturday after a play-off defeat to Queen’s Park

The Pars have been treading water for years in the second tier and that is why Caley Thistle’s need to get up is so strong.

With each passing year the degree of difficulty increases. The Championship is a competitive environment and the longer you are there the harder it is to go toe to toe with teams without major investment.

Those who drop down with big fan bases such as Hearts, Hibs, Kilmarnock, Dundee and Dundee United can cope with the drop of income being out the Premiership puts on a club.

Others like the Pars, Inverness, Hamilton, Partick and Falkirk, have felt the effects far greater.

Revenue leads to growth and Caley Thistle, like most clubs in the Championship, need Premiership football.

Inverness know what is at stake – not just this week but, they hope, in the next four matches.

