Duncan Shearer: Caley Thistle cannot afford another slow start in play-off semi-final

Caley Thistle have overcome their first hurdle in Partick Thistle – but they need to up their game when Arbroath visit Caledonian Stadium in the Premiership Play-off semi-final first leg tonight.

They came through their second leg against the Jags on Friday, but the first half was far from convincing with Ian McCall’s side squandering some good chances to score the first goal.

Had the Jags opened the scoring and levelled the tie at 2-2 then I think we would have been in for a very different evening, but thankfully Austin Samuels struck before the break to put Billy Dodds’ side in control.

The second half was a different story as a result as Inverness, with a two-goal lead, controlled the game and came through the second 45 minutes comfortably.

But the Red Lichties will be a different challenge.

Arbroath were put to the sword the last time they visited the Highlands and Caley Jags have held the upper hand so far in meetings between the teams this season.

But I wouldn’t attach too much significance to previous results – Arbroath were going for the title and had to go for it at Caledonian Stadium.

Dick Campbell will not be so attack-minded this time round. His focus will be on keeping the tie alive for the second leg at Gayfield on Friday.

For Inverness, they have to play well, create more chances and take them, then hope the conditions at Gayfield are calm on Friday.

I backed Caley Thistle to reach the final and I’m sticking by that. But there is little chance Arbroath will make it easy for them, and Inverness need to start better than they did on Friday.

County need to rediscover their scoring touch

Ross County need to rediscover their goalscoring instinct after seeing their European hopes dented by Motherwell.

The 1-0 loss to the Steelmen has left the Staggies’ hopes of playing in the UEFA Conference League out of their hands and all eyes will be on tomorrow’s big game at Fir Park when Well host Hearts.

Victory for the Steelmen against the Jambos will be fatal for Malky Mackay’s side, who face a massive game against Rangers at Ibrox.

If Hearts win then County’s fight goes to the final day on Saturday, regardless of what happens at Ibrox.

It must be a huge body blow for County to have lost control of their own destiny in the final week of the season – but they have to channel that disappointment into giving it all they have got against Rangers and then Dundee United on Saturday.

Saturday was a remarkable game in many ways with the Staggies ending the game in a 3-2-5 formation as they chased an equaliser which would have kept them in the driving seat.

It was an exciting finish, but, for me, County paid the price for a lethargic first half.

At one point I counted a move of more than 40 passes with County advancing before retreating. Eventually they lost possession and two passes later Motherwell had managed a shot at goal.

Everything from a County viewpoint seemed to be happening in slow motion.

Joseph Hungbo was sent on for the second half and things picked up from there, but it was worrying. Regan Charles-Cook and Jordan White were both off-form and I couldn’t see where a County goal was coming from.

With their European hopes on the line, let’s hope County can be more assertive in the final third in their final two matches.

Busy summer ahead for Dons boss Goodwin

Calvin Ramsay’s time as an Aberdeen player is almost at an end.

That much has become abundantly clear given the comments from Dons boss Jim Goodwin in the last week.

I can think of no other reason for hailing Ramsay as being a world class defender in the first half of the season unless the Dons boss is trying to bump up the valuation for the talented young right-back.

If that wasn’t the case then why would any manager put a young player under so much pressure by talking him up like this?

Liverpool have emerged as Ramsay’s likely destination and it seems a matter of when rather than if he will move to Anfield at this point, with a £4million fee plus add-ons being mooted.

While Ramsay looks to be heading off to pastures new in the coming days, it is shaping up to be a fascinating summer for my old club.

I like the fact Goodwin went with 11 players who will be under contract next season at Hibernian on Saturday and I’m pleased he has a couple of games to tinker with his squad at the end of what has been a tough season for the Dons.

But it is clear big changes are coming at Pittodrie and, of all the managers in the Premiership, I expect Goodwin to be one of the busiest this summer.

I don’t fancy his chances of having a long holiday, that’s for sure.