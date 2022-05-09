On-loan Logan Chalmers lands Championship player of the month prize with Caley Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Red-hot Caley Thistle forward Logan Chalmers has won the Championship player of the month prize for April.

The 22-year-old, who is on loan from Premiership side Dundee United until the end of the season, has been a key figure in helping the Highlanders push for promotion.

He scored goals against Ayr United, Kilmarnock and Queen of the South last month, which followed a late match-turning double in March to seal a dramatic 3-2 win at Raith Rovers.

Chalmers, who can play on either wing or through the centre, is a real threat for Caley Thistle and his overall contribution helped Inverness finish third in the table.

His five goals, along with his overall contribution to assist the team, has made him a fans’ favourite as he puts his focus on helping his loan club.

All eyes on Arbroath in semi-finals

Billy Dodds’ team got past Partick Thistle in last week’s Premiership promotion quarter-finals, winning 3-1 on aggregate, and they face Arbroath in the semis on Tuesday and Friday over two legs for the right to take on – most likely – St Johnstone in the final.

Chalmers, who has two Scotland under-21 caps, is under contract at Tannadice until 2024 and is expected to fight for a place in the Terrors first-team next season.