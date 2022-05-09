On-loan Logan Chalmers lands Championship player of the month prize with Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On-loan Logan Chalmers lands Championship player of the month prize with Caley Thistle

By Paul Chalk
May 9, 2022, 4:00 pm Updated: May 9, 2022, 4:22 pm
Logan Chalmers scored three goals for Caley Thistle in April as he won the Championship's player of the month award.
Red-hot Caley Thistle forward Logan Chalmers has won the Championship player of the month prize for April.

The 22-year-old, who is on loan from Premiership side Dundee United until the end of the season, has been a key figure in helping the Highlanders push for promotion.

Logan Chalmers, the Scottish Championship’s player of the month for April.

He scored goals against Ayr United, Kilmarnock and Queen of the South last month, which followed a late match-turning double in March to seal a dramatic 3-2 win at Raith Rovers.

Chalmers, who can play on either wing or through the centre, is a real threat for Caley Thistle and his overall contribution helped Inverness finish third in the table.

Logan Chalmers has scored five Caley Thistle goals this year while on loan from Dundee United.

His five goals, along with his overall contribution to assist the team, has made him a fans’ favourite as he puts his focus on helping his loan club.

All eyes on Arbroath in semi-finals

Billy Dodds’ team got past Partick Thistle in last week’s Premiership promotion quarter-finals, winning 3-1 on aggregate, and they face Arbroath in the semis on Tuesday and Friday over two legs for the right to take on – most likely – St Johnstone in the final.

Chalmers, who has two Scotland under-21 caps, is under contract at Tannadice until 2024 and is expected to fight for a place in the Terrors first-team next season.

 

