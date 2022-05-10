Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds ready for round two after heated moments in play-off opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds ready for round two after heated moments in play-off opener

By Paul Chalk
May 10, 2022, 9:44 pm Updated: May 11, 2022, 7:17 am
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds.

Billy Dodds played down his touchline chat with Arbroath manager Dick Campbell amid the Premiership play-off goalless draw.

The Inverness head coach and his opposite number had a frank exchange after Reece McAlear and Thomas O’Brien challenged and the latter came off worse from the incident.

With the second leg of the semi-final at Gayfield this Friday, Dodds took the sting out of the moment, although he was unhappy with some of the reaction from Arbroath’s players.

He said: “Dick was offering me his specs, but I said he’d apologise when he sees it.

Arbroath’s Chris Hamilton (right) and ICTs’ Billy McKay.

“It is the oldest one in the book where you go in to make a tackle and you realise ‘it could have been a bit dangerous there and I’ll kid on I’m hurt’.

“I am not making much of it because we’re all big men and we’ve all been in tackles. They got the decision right.

“Once I had explained to Dick, he realised. It was only a tackle and it got sorted, we got the free-kick but it led to a couple of their players trying to get our players sent off.

“That’s what I didn’t like. I don’t mind the tackle. What I minded were the afters, trying to get Reece (McAlear) sent off. It was a physical game, but I don’t mind that.”

Dodds felt his side had the best of the opportunities in a game with plenty at stake.

He added: “We had the better chances. Logan Chalmers hit the bar in the first half.

“There was a great save from Derek Gaston from Austin Samuels.  There was then a great block from Logan Chalmers when he was played through.

“Logan also had a curler just wide and Aaron Doran had a chance. We had really good chances to win the game. We missed them but we go again.”

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell, right, watched the first half from the stand.

Arbroath boss Campbell, meanwhile, is confident his part-timers, who were the Championship runners-up, will be ready for the show on Friday.

He said: “It was close to the proverbial game of two halves.

“We were definitely stronger in the first half, but they had great chances in the second half.

“It will be an interesting second leg and I’ve got a real problem on Friday. Do I get the bugle out, the Bobby Linns of this world who can win games for you? We’ll see.”

