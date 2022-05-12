Caley Thistle’s record-shattering keeper Mark Ridgers desperate to secure shut-out to help them overcome Arbroath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Record-breaking goalkeeper Mark Ridgers is determined to add to his shut-out tally – and help take Caley Thistle into the Premiership play-off final.

The Inverness number one set a new club record in Friday’s 1-0 play-off quarter-final win against Partick Thistle, reaching 68 clean sheets.

On Tuesday, ICT’s goalless draw against Arbroath in the semi-final first leg boosted his tally further.

Whether the Highlanders progress to face most likely St Johnstone at the final hurdle depends on whether they can get the better of Championship runners-up Arbroath at Gayfield on Friday evening. Another perfect performance defensively could make all the difference.

Every shut-out ‘is a bonus’ – Ridgers

Ridgers speaks with pride about reaching the milestone, but stressed team-work has helped make it happen.

He said: “The clean sheets record was the goal, so I am proud to do that and be part of the club’s history. Every shut-out after that is a bonus.

“When I first signed for the club (in 2017), I didn’t think I would be here this long. But I love it.

“I’m from here and we do hard work with (coach) Ryan Esson and (goalkeeper) Cammy Mackay and the defenders that have come and gone. Every clean sheet is just as important and hopefully I get another one on Friday.”

Great night all round last night – the performance from the boys, the fans in the stands and on a personal note to break the clubs long standing record. Big thank you to this team and all the other players who have helped! Hopefully add a few more to the tally soon! #ICTFC 🔴🔵 https://t.co/4X7R1Kkenw — Mark Ridgers (@MarkRidgers) May 7, 2022

Brown’s record finally beaten

Mark Brown, who starred for ICT in 2002-2007, was a big figure as the club soared into the top-flight, and held the clean sheet record until Ridgers overtook him last week.

The new record-holder knows every piece of club history is there to be aimed at.

He said: “I came here for a couple of games when Mark played and then he moved to Celtic. It has been a record for years and mine will get broken.

“But at the moment it is something I can be proud of and the hard work I have put into this football club is a reward for that. But plenty of people have helped me behind the scenes.”

Hostile warning for Gayfield clash

Ridgers is well aware that part-time Arbroath’s fairytale journey is gathering momentum – in Angus and far beyond.

The Red Lichties only lost one home league game all term – and that was against ICT on the first day of the season on July 31.

Due to Arbroath’s terrific campaign, in which they finished just two points behind champions Kilmarnock, the goalkeeper knows they will have to dig deep to come through, but he backs them to do it.

He added: “A lot of fans have started going to their games and the way they play it will be quite hostile.

“We still have to go there, and their record at home is brilliant. We beat them and everyone keeps talking about that, but that was the beginning of the season, so it is a different outcome.

“But we remain positive and, if we create the chances we did on Tuesday, we will take one or two of them and we will see how it goes down there.”

Recovery crucial for latest fixture

Inverness last reached the play-off semis in 2019 when they lost 4-0 to Dundee United.

The experience of the hectic fixture rush will, Ridgers feels, stand them in good stead.

He said: “Ross Hughes, our sports scientist, has got us straight into recovery. It is tough and we have been here before with Dundee United.

“That previous experience where we are behind and chasing in the second leg can be difficult.

“We are just in much in the tie as Arbroath are and everyone will recover well. Fingers crossed we get the result we needed.”