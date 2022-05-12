Caley Thistle’s record-shattering keeper Mark Ridgers desperate to secure shut-out to help them overcome Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s record-shattering keeper Mark Ridgers desperate to secure shut-out to help them overcome Arbroath

By Paul Chalk
May 12, 2022, 6:00 am
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers is ready for their Arbroath test on Friday.
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers is ready for their Arbroath test on Friday.

Record-breaking goalkeeper Mark Ridgers is determined to add to his shut-out tally – and help take Caley Thistle into the Premiership play-off final.

The Inverness number one set a new club record in Friday’s 1-0 play-off quarter-final win against Partick Thistle, reaching 68 clean sheets.

On Tuesday, ICT’s goalless draw against Arbroath in the semi-final first leg boosted his tally further.

Whether the Highlanders progress to face most likely St Johnstone at the final hurdle depends on whether they can get the better of Championship runners-up Arbroath at Gayfield on Friday evening. Another perfect performance defensively could make all the difference.

Every shut-out ‘is a bonus’ – Ridgers

Ridgers speaks with pride about reaching the milestone, but stressed team-work has helped make it happen.

He said: “The clean sheets record was the goal, so I am proud to do that and be part of the club’s history. Every shut-out after that is a bonus.

“When I first signed for the club (in 2017), I didn’t think I would be here this long. But I love it.

“I’m from here and we do hard work with (coach) Ryan Esson and (goalkeeper) Cammy Mackay and the defenders that have come and gone. Every clean sheet is just as important and hopefully I get another one on Friday.”

Brown’s record finally beaten

Mark Brown, who starred for ICT in 2002-2007, was a big figure as the club soared into the top-flight, and held the clean sheet record until Ridgers overtook him last week.

The new record-holder knows every piece of club history is there to be aimed at.

He said: “I came here for a couple of games when Mark played and then he moved to Celtic. It has been a record for years and mine will get broken.

“But at the moment it is something I can be proud of and the hard work I have put into this football club is a reward for that. But plenty of people have helped me behind the scenes.”

Hostile warning for Gayfield clash

Ridgers is well aware that part-time Arbroath’s fairytale journey is gathering momentum – in Angus and far beyond.

The Red Lichties only lost one home league game all term – and that was against ICT on the first day of the season on July 31.

Due to Arbroath’s terrific campaign, in which they finished just two points behind champions Kilmarnock, the goalkeeper knows they will have to dig deep to come through, but he backs them to do it.

He added: “A lot of fans have started going to their games and the way they play it will be quite hostile.

“We still have to go there, and their record at home is brilliant. We beat them and everyone keeps talking about that, but that was the beginning of the season, so it is a different outcome.

“But we remain positive and, if we create the chances we did on Tuesday, we will take one or two of them and we will see how it goes down there.”

Recovery crucial for latest fixture

Inverness last reached the play-off semis in 2019 when they lost 4-0 to Dundee United.

The experience of the hectic fixture rush will, Ridgers feels, stand them in good stead.

He said: “Ross Hughes, our sports scientist, has got us straight into recovery. It is tough and we have been here before with Dundee United.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds, left, with head of physical performance, Ross Hughes.

“That previous experience where we are behind and chasing in the second leg can be difficult.

“We are just in much in the tie as Arbroath are and everyone will recover well. Fingers crossed we get the result we needed.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]