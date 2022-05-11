Caley Thistle won’t fear Gayfield test, says former Inverness and Arbroath striker Graham Bayne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle won’t fear Gayfield test, says former Inverness and Arbroath striker Graham Bayne

By Paul Chalk
May 11, 2022, 5:00 pm
Caley Thistle will be aiming to be victorious at Gayfield this Friday.
Caley Thistle will be aiming to be victorious at Gayfield this Friday.

Former Caley Thistle and Arbroath forward Graham Bayne insists Gayfield should hold no fears for the Highlanders as they prepare for their Premiership play-off second leg there on Friday.

The teams are locked at 0-0 after Tuesday’s first leg, with St Johnstone the most likely finalists waiting for them on May 20 and 23.

Bayne played for Arbroath at the start and end of his playing career and enjoyed four sparkling years in Inverness colours from 2004.

The 42-year-old, who joined ICT from Ross County, starred for the Highlanders during their first stint in the top-flight.

Now the club aim to gain top-level promotion for a third time after dropping back down a level twice, most recently in 2017.

Graham Bayne enjoyed playing for Inverness in the Premiership, when it was called the SPL.

Arbroath, the part-time big-hitters, are riding on the crest of a wave under Dick Campbell and are in confident mood following Tuesday’s result in Inverness.

With Inverness the only Championship side to beat them on their own patch all season, on July 31, the size of the task is clear.

However, ICT have lost just one game in 11, with eight wins throughout their current hot streak.

The Angus club’s remarkable home form in particular will make them many folks’ favourites to progress.

While Bayne knows few grounds offer such challenging conditions at times, he expects Billy Dodds’ team to handle it.

He said: “From experience, you play and learn how to deal with the conditions down there. I remember playing in games where the wind was blowing waves over the wall when Bobby Linn got soaked when he was taking a corner.

Arbroath star Bobby Linn.

“That’s what can happen at Gayfield, but it’s nothing that Caley Thistle won’t expect.

“They’ve played there twice this season and several of their players would have played there in the past.

“It is not a trip into the unknown. The Caledonian Stadium was windy on Tuesday as well, so they’re used to it. That stadium can be a bit of a wind tunnel, too.

“Conditions always play a part in how it affects the pitch or heavy wind or rain during games. They just need to prepare as they always do as it won’t be anything that catches them out.”

Scotland ‘rooting for’ Arbroath

Bayne knows there’s a widespread appetite for Arbroath, the highest-ranked part-timers in Scotland, to complete a stunning promotion to the Premiership and casts them in a role Inverness used to enjoy when they were first a club on the rise.

He said: “There might be a bit of expectancy on Arbroath because of the season they have had. They have really punched above their weight.

“You can see how good their players are. I like Chris Hamilton. He was outstanding in the first half at Inverness in terms of his attitude and drive – he sums up Arbroath.

“What is unfortunate for Caley Thistle is the whole country is almost rooting for Arbroath, because of their story and all the publicity.

“You know what, Caley Thistle have been in that situation as well where they were steaming through the leagues and people were rooting for them to be their other team, like people are right now for Arbroath.

“They know what it’s like, so they know what to expect. Let’s hope we get a good game.

“It looks like the winners will play St Johnstone in the final, so it’s a really good opportunity.”

Semi-final on a knife-edge – Bayne

Arbroath perhaps edged the first half on Tuesday, while ICT took over in the second.

Bayne feels one key moment might decide the tie.

He added: “(Arbroath goalkeeper) Derek Gaston had a great save from Austin Samuels after a great ball through from Sean Welsh and we will see whether that makes the difference.

“It looked like the first leg of a play-off on Tuesday – nobody wanted to open up and lose it in the first game.

“It was like they wanted to be in the position to win it in the second leg. I expect Friday will be another tight affair and hopefully someone produces quality to make a difference.”

