Arbroath clash is the final before the final for Caley Thistle captain Sean Welsh

Skipper Sean Welsh reckons Caley Thistle are relishing the chance to win the ‘cup final’ at Arbroath to line up a two-leg shot at replacing St Johnstone in the Premiership next season.

Inverness head to Gayfield on Friday night with the Championship rivals locked at 0-0 after Tuesday’s first leg play-off semi at the Caledonian Stadium.

Dick Campbell’s high-flying part-time stars, who only lost to Inverness at home all season, are firmly in the limelight as the BBC Scotland cameras roll into the Angus town once more.

🔜 Tomorrow we travel to Arbroath for the second leg of our Premiership Play-Off Semi Final 🎟️ Tickets available from https://t.co/xba7FwOCyB 📺 Match Live on @BBCScotland COME ON ICTFC 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/ryOYkgC0Ia — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) May 12, 2022

The Perth Saints were confirmed as the top-flight’s 11th club this week and face the semi-final winners across two legs, first next Friday, then on Monday May 23.

It’s all down to what unfolds at Gayfield now, with extra-time and penalties a possibility.

Midfielder Welsh insists the Caley Jags are relishing the chance to get the job done and continue their hot streak which stands at eight wins from 11 outings.

He said: “It is now a cup final shoot-out – we go down there needing to win the game.

“They’ll be saying the same thing. It’s winner-takes-all and we’ll treat it as a cup final. It is a massive game.”

And Welsh is prepared for another toe-to-toe contest from the first whistle.

He said: “It was physical on Tuesday, but that’s what Arbroath bring to the table.

“We know what they’re about. They work hard and make it a battle – and they’re very good at it.

“They’ve done it all season and we expect nothing different. I can’t see them changing much – we have to be ready for it.

“Looking back on the game the other night, we’ve probably got to show a little bit more composure as a team.

“We forced things a little bit in the first half, whether it was nerves or tiredness.

“We need to show a bit of quality and composure now, but also be ready for that physical battle”

Home form adds pressure for hosts

Although Arbroath, who have not been in the top-flight since the mid-1970s, are part-time, Welsh reckons their consistent results add a degree of expectancy for them to deliver in front of their home fans.

He said: “They’ll be saying they are a part-time team and not expected to be here – the pressure is all on Inverness.

“But they have a good record at Gayfield and it does put a little bit of pressure on them as everyone expects them to get a result now.

“They have us 0-0 away and they’re getting us back to their fortress.

“All that matters to us is that we’re going down there to win the game.

“We know it is going to be tough, but we just concentrate on what we need to do and will try to do it to the best of our ability.”

Weary legs on both sides – Welsh

There were signs of Arbroath fading a little in the second half of the first leg as ICT created a number of chances.

However, Welsh insists the fourth game within a fortnight can also affect full-time Inverness as they go for glory, but stressed they will give it their all.

He said: “Arbroath’s fitness levels are good, but they did seem to tire a little bit at our ground towards the end.

“People can forget we have played a lot of games in these play-offs in a short space of time, so it is a factor for both sides.

“Partick was a very difficult two-leg tie in the quarter-finals.

“It is testament to what we are – the boys are tired, but we’ll keep pushing.”

Previous win at Gayfield this season

Having taken four points at Arbroath this season, Welsh feels Inverness can take confidence as they enter their rivals’ ground for a third time in 2021-22.

He said: “We beat them there in the first game of the season.

“They have a great home record and everyone knows it, but the good thing for us is we are the only team that’s beaten them this year. We have to take confidence from that.

“The elements come into it at Gayfield. Most of the time down there the wind is high and they’re kind of used to that.

“We just have to be ready. They adapt to it better than most and get results at home.

“But we won there at the start of the season, so we know what we need to do.”

Welsh sends message to supporters

And Welsh signed off with this message for the away supporters who are travelling to Angus in good numbers and high spirits to back the north side.

He added: “We appreciate the fans’ support – they were different class at Firhill. I’d just ask them to get behind us on Friday because we need them.”

Arbroath were boosted last night as their free-scoring midfielder Michael McKenna was named as the Championship player of the season.

The division’s top scorer McKenna has made a huge impact for the part-timers, hitting 15 league goals in an incredible season.