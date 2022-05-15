As in May 2004, St Johnstone are final opponents as Caley Thistle eye Premiership promotion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The fact St Johnstone are again Caley Thistle’s opponents blocking their path to the Premiership won’t be lost on many ICT fans.

In 2003/04, under boss John Robertson and assistant Donald Park, the club were riding on the crest of a wave.

Following on from the great building work by their predecessors Steve Paterson and Duncan Shearer, the chance of promotion to what was then called the SPL arrived in dramatic fashion.

Inverness and Clyde were title rivals, with the Perth Saints out of the running and in third place.

This was before the time of promotion play-offs, which were launched in 2013/14.

The only way for a second-tier side to make it to the top level was to win what is now called the Championship.

Fortunes flipped in favour of ICT in that final fortnight.

Broadwood victory lined up title tilt

In the penultimate weekend, they travelled to Cumbernauld to face Clyde, who would have wrapped up the title with a win.

A fine strike from former Celtic youth ace Liam Keogh early in the second half put Inverness in control.

A controversial spot-kick award allowed Ian Harty to equalise when he buried the ball past goalkeeper Mark Brown.

However, striker Steven Hislop stepped off the bench to crash home a header from a Keogh cross to seal a 2-1 win.

It all came down to a final mouth-watering home fixture against St Johnstone on a sun-kissed afternoon on May 15, 2004, at the Caledonian Stadium.

A victory would seal promotion. Anything less would allow Clyde to take the glory.

Clyde headed to relegated Brechin City confident they could win to at least put pressure on Robbo’s title-hunters.

The Bully Wee were true to their word as they raced into a 3-0 lead within the first 25 minutes to go top of the ‘live table’.

Bingham goal wiped out by Parker

Former title-winning attacking midfielder with Livingston, David Bingham, settled the Caley Jags’ nerves on half an hour when he opened the scoring with an overhead kick.

More drama followed though as Keigan Parker brought the Perth team level on the stroke of half-time with a cracking long-range strike.

Clyde still led 3-0 and were bang on course for victory, so a massive 45 minutes lay in store.

Barry Wilson, who is a current first-team coach at Inverness, won and converted a penalty 10 minutes into the second half as the atmosphere reached fever-pitch in the stands.

Forward Paul Ritchie, a key marksman for ICT, headed home Wilson’s corner on 76 minutes to start the party – sealing a 3-1 win and the title.

Clyde won 5-2 in the end at Brechin, but the helicopter with the glittering First Division trophy headed for the Highlands as the Caley Jags celebrated a first-ever promotion to Scottish football’s top table.

Double cup winners await Caley Jags

This coming Friday, Callum Davidson’s double cup winners from last season fight to retain their place in the Premiership when they visit Inverness.

Then next Monday, May 23, Billy Dodds’ promotion-pushers head to Perth for the crucial second leg of the final against the top table’s 11th-placed club.

Two massive wins achieved the championship triumph 18 years ago.

Repeat the feat against St Johnstone, and ICT will join Ross County once more in the Premiership, five years after relegation.

Saints and Inverness closely matched

Incidentally, a win over St Johnstone this week alone will bring the head-to-head clashes absolutely level at 14 victories apiece and seven draws over the years.

These sides’ last meeting was a 3-0 win for Saints at the Caledonian Stadium in April 2017 as ICT headed towards the Championship.

Caley Thistle’s form in the last 12 matches overall in this run towards promotion reads as eight wins, three draws and one defeat.

One of those draws, of course, was their 0-0 result at Arbroath in Friday’s semi-final second leg, which they clinched 5-3 on penalties, finishing the tie with nine men.