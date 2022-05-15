Caley Thistle stars dug deep for injured trio, says head coach Billy Dodds after play-off semi-final triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle stars dug deep for injured trio, says head coach Billy Dodds after play-off semi-final triumph

By Paul Chalk
May 15, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 15, 2022, 9:36 am
Inverness manager Billy Dodds celebrates after the penalty shoot-out win at Arbroath.
Inverness manager Billy Dodds celebrates after the penalty shoot-out win at Arbroath.

Shell-shocked boss Billy Dodds insists Caley Thistle’s heroic Premiership play-off triumph at Arbroath was for a trio of injured stars.

With the second leg of the semi-final at Gayfield set at 0-0 between the Championship’s second and third-placed finishers, the game changed from midway through the second half.

Referee Willie Collum sent off defender Danny Devine for a hotly-debated last-man challenge.

Late on, ICT striker Shane Sutherland was stretchered off with a leg injury, but – having stopped the match three times already to make subs –  Inverness had to hope they’d reach extra-time to replace him.

They were down to nine men before defender Kirk Broadfoot needed treatment on the sidelines, too, taking them down to eight.

Somehow, they made it it extra-time and Lewis Hyde replaced Sutherland, but more drama followed when full-back Wallace Duffy was sent off for a second bookable offence, again causing anger in the away ranks.

Justice was seen to be done as a heroic effort from ICT saw them go all the way to penalties and win 5-3, with Broadfoot netting the decider.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds celebrates with the ICT fans.

That sets up Caley Thistle against the Premiership’s 11th-placed finishers St Johnstone, with the first leg of the final on Friday and the return in Perth next Monday.

Head coach Dodds explained the triumph was for sidelined duo Roddy MacGregor and Tom Walsh, and Sutherland, who looked in pain after appearing to hurt his knee while running.

Dodds said: “Shane’s injury looks a bad one.

“I’m delighted we’ve done it for Roddy, Tom and Shane. It was an incredible win through all sorts of adversities.

“I have never come through a game like that. My players felt it – they felt hard done by.

“If you want to win a game and do it the hard way, you come to Arbroath in front of 5,000 and go down to eight men at one stage and still win. I don’t have any more words to describe my pride for them.”

‘Blockbuster’ lies in store for final

Dodds, who didn’t want to talk about ref Collum after the dust settled on Friday, is now ready for a shot at Saints as they target a return to the top-flight after five years out of it.

He added: “If Friday is not going to set us up for a blockbuster, I don’t know what is.

“We have momentum and we have spirit, desire and quality to be a major threat.”

Loss hurts Arbroath boss Campbell

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell, meanwhile, felt raw after losing out in the way they did and felt his part-time stars, who were Championship runners-up, deserved to be facing St Johnstone.

He said: “Statistically, we were so far ahead of Inverness. Inverness only had one shot in the first half.

“They defended resolutely. They threw themselves at everything. But I have no complaints. To play 120 minutes at home and not score a goal, I have no complaints.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell led his part-time aces to second spot in the Championship.

“We had 600 passes. They had 350. But that means nothing to me. We did not score any goals. That is what matters.

“I would never slag my players. We went about our job right.

“I thought they deserved to be in the play-off final. They will be pig sick. I can’t believe we were beat.

“Penalty kicks is fine, but I can’t believe it went to penalty kicks.”

Campbell gutted for legend Linn

Arbroath legend Bobby Linn’s spot-kick was saved by Mark Ridgers in the shoot-out before Kirk Broadfoot sealed the win for ICT. That added to the agony for Campbell.

He added: “Inverness got every break. But they threw themselves in front of everything.

“But the saddest thing in football is penalty kicks. And of course the man to miss it, Bobby Linn – it’s quite ironic it is his testimonial season.

“But he will come back – 37 and he will come back. There is no one with more enthusiasm for the game than him out there.

“I am gutted for everyone connected to the club, but also very proud.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]