Duncan Shearer: Time for Inverness fans to stand up and be counted in Caley Thistle’s time of need

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This is Caley Thistle’s best chance at promotion in five years and it is vital the people of Inverness do their bit for the cause by packing Caledonian Stadium on Friday.

I watched 5,000 fans fill Gayfield to get behind Arbroath in the second leg of the semi-final on Friday. A local community getting behind their team was fantastic to see.

How disappointing then that only 2,200 attended the first leg in Inverness.

I hope those who have stayed away buck up their ideas, turn out in big numbers and fill the place on Friday for the first leg of the final against St Johnstone.

With no disrespect to Kilmarnock, for me they are the weakest championship-winning side we’ve had since Caley Thistle dropped out of the top flight.

I still maintain failing to recruit some experienced players in the January window was a mistake as it prevented Inverness from pushing Killie much harder in the second half of the season.

But, with two games of their season left, Inverness’ fate is now firmly in their own hands. I don’t know when they will get this chance again.

I would expect St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is secretly pleased it is Inverness in the final instead of Arbroath.

A better surface and a team which will let you play is easier to prepare for than the stifling physical approach of the Red Lichties.

Campbell wrong to claim fortune favoured Caley Thistle

I’ve been a huge admirer of what Dick Campbell achieved with Arbroath this season. Finishing runners-up in the league as a part-time team is a fantastic achievement.

But he is wrong to say Christmas came early for Inverness after they beat his side on penalties on Friday.

If anything, Christmas came early for Arbroath. They played for an hour with a man advantage at least and, with Inverness out on their feet and down to nine men in extra-time, they still couldn’t create a single chance of note.

Willie Collum is one of our best referees, but on Friday he had an appalling game. His two biggest calls were to send off Danny Devine and Wallace Duffy and I believe he got them both wrong.

Inverness were left having to dig in and defend as a result, and when the time came for Arbroath to use their initiative, dictate play and create chances, they lacked the guile to break down Caley Thistle.

They only have themselves to blame for not reaching the final and for Dick to suggest fortune favoured Caley Thistle is nonsense.

No room for sentiment for Dons boss Jim Goodwin

When it comes to making big decisions, Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has shown he has no fear.

Sunday was an emotional occasion as the Dons said goodbye to one of their own in Andy Considine as he played his final game for the club.

To go 18 years at one club is an outstanding achievement, but, putting all the sentiment aside for a minute, we all know nothing lasts forever.

Time comes for all of us in our careers, but if Andy believes he can continue for another two or three years, then good luck to him.

My old team-mates Brian Irvine and Stewart McKimmie continued with the two Dundee clubs after leaving the Dons and perhaps Andy is looking there or towards St Johnstone in Perth as possible destinations.

Big summer ahead at Pittodrie

Fans have been divided on whether Andy’s contract offer should have been withdrawn, but the fact remains a massive rebuilding job is required and it is the manager’s prerogative to use his budget as he sees fit.

Bold, brave decisions are needed and, with the Dons having won 10, drawn 11 and lost 17 of their 38 games in the league this season and just avoided a relegation play-off, it is sorely needed.

I do wonder how different the points tally would have been given some of the decisions which have gone against the club this season.

Aberdeen can consider themselves hugely unlucky with some of the officiating in their games this season and sadly Sunday was no exception.

A good goal chalked off, an easy penalty decision overturned in baffling fashion and Ethan Erhahon somehow escaping further punishment for a poor challenge on Connor Barron of the Dons.

It is tough being a referee, but our officials have not helped themselves this season. Here’s hoping VAR can help with that next season.

Fans will always get carried away

The Dundee United fans were wrong to spill on to the pitch at Ross County on Saturday but I don’t agree with Ross County boss Malky Mackay’s assertion lives were put at risk.

It was the final game of the season and a late goal secured a fourth-place finish for United.

Once one or two fans spilled on to the pitch to celebrate, the excitement took hold and there was an invasion of fans.

It shouldn’t have happened, but I don’t think anyone was guilty of being anything more than overzealous and carried away with excitement.

Yes, toilet rolls were thrown on the pitch, but I’ve not heard of anyone being admitted to hospital with a toilet roll-related injury.

Had the roles been reversed and it been County scoring a late winner, I have no doubt the exact same scenario would have unfolded in front of Jailend.

It’s football, it’s a passionate game and people get carried away sometimes. The Tartan Army’s infamous invasion of the pitch at Wembley shows you how easy it can happen.

I don’t want to see us drive the atmosphere out of grounds by telling everyone to stay where they are and don’t move.