Caley Thistle appeal Danny Devine’s red card ahead of St Johnstone showdowns

By Paul Chalk
May 16, 2022, 4:29 pm
Referee Willie Collum sent off ICT's Danny Devine and Wallace Duffy at Arbroath on Friday.
Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine could be in line to face St Johnstone – if the club wins an appeal over his controversial red card against Arbroath.

The centre half was sent off in Friday’s Premiership play-off semi-final by referee Willie Collum for what was deemed to be a last-man challenge on striker Jack Hamilton.

Danny Devine after being sent off at Arbroath.

The decision angered Inverness head coach Billy Dodds as it seemed harsh in the extreme.

Fellow defender Wallace Duffy was also sent off in extra-time for a second bookable offence.

After 120 minutes, it finished goalless before nine-man ICT won 5-3 on penalties to line up a final against the Premiership’s 11-placed finishers St Johnstone on Friday and Monday.

Now, the Scottish FA’s fast-track hearing will decide on the incident on Wednesday and, if successful, the 29-year-old will be free to contest the final.

Devine will bid to face St Johnstone

With the game live on BBC Scotland last Friday, Scottish Cup final whistler Collum was criticised for the Devine decision in particular, with Dodds opting not to speak about the official after the tie.

However, Caley Thistle need all their big-hitters available to take on last season’s double cup winners, with the first tie at the Caledonian Stadium this week.

Inverness are already without injured trio, midfielder Roddy MacGregor, winger Tom Walsh and striker Shane Sutherland.

