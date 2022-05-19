One-tie final would be best for play-offs, says Caley Thistle legend Ross Tokely

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

One-tie final would be best for play-offs, says Caley Thistle legend Ross Tokely

By Paul Chalk
May 19, 2022, 5:00 pm
Inverness players celebrate after Kirk Broadfoot scores the winning penalty at Arbroath.
Caley Thistle legend Ross Tokely reckons it’s time for a shake-up of the Premiership play-offs – with a one-tie final in a neutral venue leading to the prize.

If Inverness are to win promotion back to the top-flight for the first time since 2017, they will make history by becoming the first quarter-finalists to go all the way.

ICT finished third in the division and they got past fourth-placed finishers Partick Thistle then runner-up Arbroath over four ties overall to reach Friday’s showdown with St Johnstone.

Ross Tokely in his Caley Thistle playing days.

The Highlanders aim to go all the way by getting the better of the 11th-placed finishers in the Premiership.

Inverness first-team coach Barry Wilson recently explained he doesn’t see merit in the Championship’s fourth-best side being rewarded with a play-off berth and suggested a revamped format.

Tokely, who twice won the second-tier title at ICT, insists the balance is too far weighted in favour of the Premiership club and is calling for a fairer system.

He said: “These play-offs are tense, tight affairs. Inverness finished third and I wonder how much it has taken out of Inverness, who don’t have a massive squad.

“After a long, hard season, this is a hard slog. I agree with (ICT first-team coach) Barry Wilson’s recent comments about the number of games they have to play and there has to be a shake-up with the play-offs.

“Even if third could play second in the Championship then it’s a one-off final, it would be fairer.

“A two-legged match when Inverness have already played four play-off ties within two weeks, favours the Premiership team.

“A one-match final at a neutral venue would be fairer.”

Huge result for ICT at Gayfield

After seeing off part-timers Arbroath on penalties last week, Tokely reckons Billy Dodds’ big punchers deserve a great share of credit for making it through.

He added: “Everyone has been talking about Arbroath, but Inverness deserve the credit for reaching the final. A lot of teams would have conceded goals and lost their shape, but the players battled for the club.

“You could see how emotional Billy Dodds was after the game. It was such a roller-coaster, but he was proud with the way the boys dug in.

“It was a big result. A lot of people didn’t fancy Inverness after it ended 0-0 in the first leg.”

