‘Disgusted’ Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds calls Danny Devine’s red card ‘one of the worst’ he’s seen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

‘Disgusted’ Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds calls Danny Devine’s red card ‘one of the worst’ he’s seen

By Paul Chalk
May 19, 2022, 10:30 pm
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds.

Billy Dodds labelled defender Danny Devine’s red card one of the worst decisions he’s seen in the game.

The Inverness head coach was stunned by referee Willie Collum sending off the Northern Irishman for what he deemed to be a last-man challenge on Arbroath’s Jack Hamilton. 

It was a moment widely criticised at the time and since, but ICT, who also had Wallace Duffy sent off in that play-off quarter-final, made it through on penalties.

They host St Johnstone in the first leg of the final on Friday before heading to Perth for its conclusion on Monday.

However, adding salt to the wounds, the Scottish FA backed this weekend’s cup final whistler Collum and threw out Caley Thistle’s appeal on Wednesday, meaning Devine sits out the home clash.

Failed appeal was shock for Dodds

Former Scotland, Aberdeen and Rangers striker Dodds has been in the sport for decades, but this latest incident was a new low as far as he’s concerned.

He said: “We haven’t been helped by the red cards. I was speechless and you could have knocked me over with a feather.

“I’m disgusted with the decision and it was one of the worst I have ever seen.

Danny Devine was sent off by referee Willie Collum against Arbroath on Friday.

“The Scottish FA said that Danny was denying a clear and obvious opportunity. Yes, there was some contact, but the ball is two thirds of the way through its journey to (goalkeeper) Mark Ridgers.

“There’s no way anyone can look at it and say Jack Hamilton is definitely getting the ball and scoring.

“We are where we are and we have to be ready for it.”

Knee injury puts Sutherland out

As well as missing Devine, they will be without injured trio Roddy MacGregor, Tom Walsh and Shane Sutherland.

Striker Sutherland crashed to the floor deep into the second leg at Arbroath and he faces months on the sidelines with a serious knee injury.

Dodds backs the 12-goal forward to bounce back from this hammer-blow.

Shane Sutherland is stretchered off late in the game against Arbroath on Friday.

He said: “It’s a cruciate ligament injury. Shane had one before on his other knee, so he knows how to recover from it.

“He knows he has a long road ahead but he is in a good place mentally to do it.

“Shane is a fit lad and hopefully we will have him back sooner rather than later.”

Five out – but Dodds remains calm

With Duffy missing through suspension, it means five players are watching on and the Inverness boss feels for the group, but backs their replacements to step up against the Saints.

He added: “I’m gutted for all the boys who are missing it.

“Roddy MacGregor has been a huge player for us and we miss his energy. Tom Walsh was coming onto a game.

Roddy MacGregor is one of five Inverness players missing on Friday.

“I’m gutted for Shane but he’s a strong-minded boy and it would stand him in good stead.

“I would have liked him in the team and to lose him is a big blow.

“We have players who can come in and make the difference and get us where we want to be.

“You can say to the players about doing it for the boys who are missing out.

“They have slaved their guts out and picked up injuries and been big players.

“There would be nothing better than to get to the Premiership and that’s what we want.”

Players closing in on new contracts

Dodds, meanwhile, insists behind the scenes he has been having crunch talks with his promotion-hunting players.

After the dust settles on the final on Monday, news should emerge as to who is staying and going.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.

He added: “We have spoken to a few players we want to keep and negotiations are ongoing.

“It’s good to know what league you will be playing in but I’m sure the boys won’t mind waiting a few days.

“It would be more beneficial to them to be in the Premiership.

“We have made up our mind on the players.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]