Promotion would boost Caley Thistle’s chances of landing Reece McAlear on permanent deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Promotion would boost Caley Thistle’s chances of landing Reece McAlear on permanent deal

By Paul Chalk
May 22, 2022, 11:45 am
Reece McAlear, the two-goal star for ICT on Friday, is a free agent this summer.
Reece McAlear, the two-goal star for ICT on Friday, is a free agent this summer.

Reece McAlear was freed by Norwich City – then delivered a two-goal reminder of his class in Caley Thistle colours a few hours later.

The relegated English Premier League club confirmed on Friday afternoon that the 20-year-old ex-Motherwell player would not be kept on beyond the summer when his contract expires.

The midfielder, tipped this season by Inverness head coach Billy Dodds for a Scotland under-21 call-up, has dazzled on loan in the Highlands with some wonderful goals.

A long-range, open-play rocket was followed by a searing 25-yard free-kick as neither effort could be kept out by St Johnstone keeper Zander Clark as Caley Thistle hit back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 in the Premiership play-off final first leg on Friday.

McAlear scooped a hat-trick of club awards this season – including the best goal for his crashing finish against Dunfermline Athletic.

He was linked to St Johnstone, St Mirren and newly-promoted Premiership club Kilmarnock earlier this year.

However, if Inverness can win their place in the top-flight on Monday, perhaps they too could join the chase to land the starlet. It’s understood there is a willingness to try and sign him.

McAlear’s goals are ‘ridiculous’ – boss

McAlear has racked up 42 appearances this season, with his double on Friday taking him to six goals for the season, with most of them being eye-catchers.

Boss Dodds was full of praise for his two-goal hero, who again proved he’s got talent to display on the big occasions.

Reece MacAlear rifles the ball home against St Johnstone to spark a Caley Jags’ revival.

He said: “I told Reece before the game he hadn’t scored in a while. But he is a top lad. He gave the ball away a few times but my word, he is special when it comes to striking the ball.

“Reece has proved it time and again this season. When you put it together it is nothing short of ridiculous.”

Holiday looms as interest grows

McAlear, meanwhile, has put all thoughts of his future on ice until after Monday’s second leg of the final at St Johnstone.

He said: “It could be my last game, I don’t know, I will decide after that. I just need to do my best to try and take Inverness back to the Premiership.  We’ll see what happens. I will go on holiday first.”

‘We have the belief we can win it’

And the in-form creator explained the spirit and unity within the squad gives them more than a fighting chance of seeing off the Saints to win promotion, which would be a first for a club finishing third in the Championship.

He said: “We were getting tired on Friday, but there is a togetherness and push us on together. We have played six games in three weeks.

“But we were 2-0 down and we came back to 2-2 and it’s all to play for in the second leg. We have a belief to win the game.

“Togetherness, belief and spirit is all there. There is no point in playing if you don’t believe in each other.

“There were a couple of chances for us in the second half and we were getting closer and closer, people were getting off their seats shouting and cheering. It pushes you more, first goal and then the free-kick went in.”

Goal was a big one due to importance

McAlear admits his leveller against the Perth Saints ranks high in this list of set-piece goals, given what was at stake.

He added: “I’ve scored a few free-kicks in my time, but with the magnitude of the game and the second goal to equalise, it is up there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]