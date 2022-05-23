Billy Dodds speaks of pride and pain after Caley Thistle lose Premiership play-off final in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Billy Dodds speaks of pride and pain after Caley Thistle lose Premiership play-off final in Perth

By Paul Chalk
May 23, 2022, 10:42 pm Updated: May 23, 2022, 11:42 pm
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds.

Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds had mixed emotions after their Premiership hopes ended at the final stage with a punishing loss at St Johnstone.

The Highlanders’ bid to reach the Premiership were finished cruelly by a 4-0 defeat against Saints, who remain in the top-flight.

The 6-2 aggregate scoreline was harsh given what ICT put into it after a goalless first half at McDiarmid Park and Inverness boss Dodds was choked with emotion afterwards.

He said: “I am proud and disappointed at the same time if that’s possible.

“We got where we wanted in the first half. My team were exceptional and created the better chances.

“I thought if we kept that shape and belief we would have got something. We lost the first goal when we were a bit out of position and the second goal, a deflection, kills us.

“They scored another two. We had a great chance in between but it was a step too far – not through fitness but by getting caught.”

And Dodds insists ICT will regroup and come back stronger in next term’s Championship.

He added: “I am so proud of the players who have been great all season.

ICT boss Billy Dodds, right, with St Johnstone’s Callum Davidson before kick-off.

“We went on a great run when it mattered to get ourselves into the play-offs. We looked like we would be the first team to get through six games and get into the Premiership.

“We just fell short by 45 minutes, but I stress not through (lack of) fitness, but through a switch off then a deflection. It was harsh.

“We will take positivity from this season and confidence. We will build another squad to have a go. Dundee are down and we are one of the bigger teams in the league. Hopefully we can go on a run and learn from where we had a mid-season blip – that maybe cost us automatic promotion.

“We were 45 minutes from creating history. I think the fans appreciated that. That’s why they were still there at the end clapping.”

Defender Kirk Broadfoot, meanwhile, confirmed he will be leaving ICT this summer after a season with the Highlanders, despite being based in Ayrshire.

He said: “My time at Inverness has come to an end, I will be moving on and if I do keep playing, hopefully it’ll be more local.”

