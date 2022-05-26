Scottish Cup stars coming out to celebrate Caley Thistle career of Aaron Doran

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle star Aaron Doran is relishing the chance to share memories with his 2015 Scottish Cup-winning team-mates and supporters in his testimonial evening next month.

An audience with ICT’s cup heroes on Saturday, June 18, is the first in a range of events planned by a testimonial committee set up by supporters to celebrate the career of the wide midfielder, who has racked up 11 years and more than 300 games at the Inverness club.

The testimonial committee is busy adding names to the star-studded list, which should include James Vincent, Marley Watkins, Ross Draper and Josh Meekings, with many more expected to sign up in the coming week.

Not only has Doran lifted the coveted Scottish Cup after beating Falkirk 2-1 at Hampden, he won the Challenge Cup a few years later and was a consistent performer in the Premiership until relegation in 2017 and in the Championship since then.

Knee injuries were real concern

A range of injuries have threatened to halt Doran’s progress over the years. In fact, Doran revealed he did fear his career might be over, so to be still delivering in 2022 means the world to him.

He said: “I’ve had my share of injuries over the years, but I have always come back from them.

“Just after the Scottish Cup final and going into the Europa League ties (losing 1-0 on aggregate to Romanian opponents Astra Giurgiu), I felt my knee and I’d damaged a lot of my cartilage, which led to a 12-month lay-off.

“I came back when Richie Foran was the manager and I played a few months and I had the same injury, but this time on my other knee. I was then out for nine months.

“When we were relegated, I was back from injury in January for what was our first season back in the Championship. It was difficult, but I am happy to have come back from the two knee injuries.

“I’ve not had any knee injuries since then. I do a lot of leg work to keep them strong and that has helped me.

“During those first few days after you get a diagnosis, you consider whether you will play again. People were telling me: ‘This is a bad injury and it will be hard to recover from’, but I came back from the first one.

“It was tough when I got the news of the second knee injury, but I have recovered from it. It’s hard when the lads are all going out to train and you know you’re at least eight or nine months away from playing again. You go to the gym and it’s like Groundhog Day.

“But I have recovered and I feel I have performed well in the Championship over the past five years and scored a decent amount of goals, so hopefully I can get back to playing for the club as we look to get back to the Premiership next season.”

Antics on way back from Hampden

Doran, 31, is looking forward to being reunited with the Scottish Cup heroes as fans will get the chance to meet the stars who made history.

He said: “The testimonial committee, set up by the fans, have been great and been really helpful in putting it all together.

“It will be great to have a number of the cup-winning team together with the fans, who can get to meet them.

“There will be some great footage and it will be good to look back at it.

“Fans can ask whatever questions they like and hear about the antics on the bus on the way back from Hampden. There will be some great stories.

“It was a really emotional game, right to the end.”

Butcher brought Doran to Inverness

Snapped up by boss Terry Butcher after an initial loan spell, Doran has not regretted a moment of his time in the north of Scotland.

He added: “I arrived here as a teenager 11 or so years ago and it’s been a really good time for me.

“I’ve played with a lot of good players and under a lot of managers here.

“We’ve had a few successes along the way, with some downfalls, too, such as the relegation.

“It’s been a great experience for me at Caley Thistle. I have a family here and I am so settled here.

“The club is a huge part of my life and I’m delighted to be given a testimonial night here at the stadium.

“I was at Blackburn Rovers when I came here and moved on loan to try and get a few games. I enjoyed it and returned to Blackburn where I still had a year left on my deal. They told me I was free to find a club.

“Terry Butcher then came in for me.

“I just wanted to play regular football. I was turning 20 at the time and it was a no-brainer to move here. It was the right decision for me.”

Grown and developed in Highlands

Doran added: “We have achieved a lot during my time here. We lost the 2014 League Cup final on penalties against Aberdeen, but the next season we won the Scottish Cup and qualified for Europe.

“The relegation was obviously not great and we’ve been stuck in the Championship since 2017.

“That, along with a Challenge Cup win, is part and parcel of the experiences I’ve had up here. It has all made me grow as a person, from a teenager to a man.”

Doran targets new deal at ICT

Doran is one of a number of players speaking to head coach Billy Dodds about their futures. All going to plan, the Irishman will kick off at the Caledonian Stadium in July.

He said: “I always have confidence in my own ability. I always feel I can make things happen, whether it’s trying to score or provide an assist.

“I’m like a few players who are out of contract this summer, but we’ve been speaking to the club. I’m happy here and I want to keep playing here.”

More events lined up for Irishman

Former ICT secretary Jim Falconer is leading the testimonial committee and he gave a taste of what lies ahead at the stadium next month and beyond that in recognition of the contribution made by the Cork-born ace.

He said: “On the night, fans can ask questions of the players and they will no doubt hear the stories behind the stories.

“Due to the Andrea Bocelli concert at the stadium and the early start to next season in the League Cup, we couldn’t host a game over the summer, but it looks like we will fix something up for December when the World Cup is on.

“Before that, at some point in September, there will also be a golf day at Spey Valley in Aviemore and there are plans to fix up a ladies’ day, which is always a popular event.

“We will also have footage of the Scottish Cup final to look back on, too, so it is lined up to be a great night.”

Falconer clearly rates Doran, praising the player’s power of recovery.

He added: “Aaron has been a super player for Caley Thistle.

“When you consider the injuries he’s had, including the serious kind, and he’s recovered every time and is still performing consistently well at a high level.”

Doran ‘one of ICT’s best signings’

One of the Scottish Cup stars who will be on hand to share stories on the night will be Ross Draper, who is now at newly-promoted Championship side Cove Rangers.

The midfielder explained the importance of Doran within the Inverness club for more than a decade.

He said: “Aaron’s been at the club for 11 years now and he’s played a big part in terms of how well Caley Thistle have progressed over the years, including the Scottish Cup win in 2015 and the run to the League Cup final the season before.

“Aaron is part of the furniture and he thoroughly deserves the testimonial night. Not many people would have recovered from two quite severe knee injuries. He’s come back fit, is playing well and contributing to the team at a good level is testament to him.

“Hopefully, the evening will be a fitting celebration for him. You could argue he has been one of the best Inverness signings, given his longevity and what he’s contributed to the club.”

Tickets for the testimonial event cost start at £30 and there will also be an auction and raffle prizes. For more information, email adtestimonial@gmail.com