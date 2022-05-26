Caley Thistle can thrive in Premier Sports Cup against trio of new opponents, insists Ross Tokely

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle can thrive in Premier Sports Cup against trio of new opponents, insists Ross Tokely

By Paul Chalk
May 26, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 26, 2022, 8:03 pm
Livingston manager David Martindale, whose side will face Inverness in the Premier Sports Cup in July.
Caley Thistle legend Ross Tokely reckons his old club have nothing to fear after drawing three fresh opponents in their Premier Sports Cup section.

The Highlanders will contest an intriguing Group G with Premiership’s seventh-placed finishers Livingston, League 1 winners – and now Championship opponents – Cove Rangers, League 2 champions Kelty Hearts and League 2 side Albion Rovers.

The action kicks off on July 9/10 as ICT aim to get over the disappointment of losing their Premiership play-off final 4-0 against St Johnstone on Monday.

This is the fourth time Caley Thistle and Cove Rangers have met in the group stages of the League Cup since the format was introduced in 2016/17.

That season was also the last time ICT progressed into the knockouts where they slid to a shock 1-0 loss at Alloa in what was their latest campaign as a Premiership team.

They have tackled Hearts and Raith Rovers three times each over the past four years, with the Edinburgh club advancing and the Fifers largely struggling.

However, facing Livi, Kelty and Albion should interest ICT fans, with Paul Hartley’s Cove now a team in their division, who also beat Billy Dodds’ team 3-1 in the cup last July. 

Tokely, whose appearance tally of 589 matches for the ICT is unmatched, is a co-commentator for the club’s TV channel.

Cup points matter for Inverness CT

While not expecting a seamless run to the knockout, he sees a real opportunity to lay down an early marker as the new Championship season draws closer.

Ross Tokely.

He said: “The draw has thrown up a different set of opponents, whereas the likes of Hearts and Raith Rovers have played Inverness a few times now.

“The fans will be looking forward to it. Clubs often use the group stages almost as part of their pre-season plans to give guys game-time, but it’s also important to try and qualify into the knockouts.

“The competition starts early and I’d imagine Billy Dodds will use it to try a few things as well as trying to qualify. It will be a good competition for the team and hopefully they will do well in it.

Jamie Walker smashes home Hearts’ winner against Caley Thistle in the League Cup last July.

“I don’t see any reason why Caley Thistle can’t win the group. Livingston are a good side, but it’s a winnable tie for Inverness.

“Billy might well look at using some of the younger players in some of these cup games. It will show him what they can offer ahead of the new Championship campaign.

“As we saw last season, it’s all hands to the pump. Players are needed throughout the season.”

Cup can be season ‘springboard’

Former defender Tokely, who starred for the Caley Jags from 1996 to 2012, likes the current format of the League Cup, which ICT were runners-up in 2014, two years before the sections were brought in.

He added: “We’d play some Highland League teams, which were decent work-outs, but we would have used the League Cup in its current form as a springboard to start strongly in the league.

“The competition offers them something different and it’s good they’ve drawn teams they don’t usually play, such as Kelty and Albion Rovers, while Cove showed what they could do last season.”

Injuries caught up with Caley Jags

Tokely, meanwhile, was gutted St Johnstone ran out 4-0 winners in the Premiership play-off final second leg on Monday after a strong start by the visitors to Perth.

ICT, who were without the suspended duo Danny Devine and Wallace Duffy in the first leg, stormed back from 2-0 down in that home tie to draw 2-2 thanks to a brilliant brace from Reece McAlear. 

However, on Monday, Saints’ substitute Stevie May scored less than a minute after coming at the start of the second half and a deflected Cammy MacPherson goal soon after made it 2-0.

With Inverness chasing a goal, late strikes from Callum Hendry and Shaun Rooney, who has since joined Scott Brown’s Fleetwood Town, capped a superb second half which kept the Perth team in the top-flight.

St Johnstone’s Shaun Rooney is tracked by ICT defender Danny Devine.

After seeing off Partick Thistle and Arbroath over four ties to reach the final, Tokely reckons that stunning start to the second half left ICT with too much of a mountain to climb.

He said: “Inverness played really well in the first half, but perhaps St Johnstone got a rollicking at half-time and I thought that first goal killed them.

“The deflection, which cost the second goal, just after that was another sucker-punch.

“I think the injuries caught up with Inverness in the second half and it was a case of coming so close, yet being so far.

Callum Hendry clips the ball over Mark Ridgers to make it 3-0 to St Johnstone against Inverness.

“The first goal is always crucial in these kinds of games. I don’t think St Johnstone were overly great in Monday’s tie.

“They played well for the first 60 minutes of the first leg – but I felt Inverness missed fresh legs such as Roddy MacGregor or Shane Sutherland, who were injured.

“I felt sorry for the team in the end after all their efforts during the play-offs.”

Play-off run should be sliced down

And the former full-back underlined his views that Scottish football chiefs have to give the promotion play-offs a revamp to make it a more level playing field.

He added: “I do feel Inverness playing six play-off games in comparison to St Johnstone’s two play-off ties proves the play-offs are fully geared up for the Premiership side. They have the advantage.

“It’s time for the SPFL to look at the play-offs set-up. Down south, in the English Championship, they play a couple of games then a one-off final.

Barry Wilson (ICT first-team coach) was right when he said the fourth-placed Championship side shouldn’t be rewarded with a play-off place. It should be second v third and the winner goes into a final against the Premiership’s 11th-placed side.”

