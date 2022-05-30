Young fans taking pride in Caley Thistle after open door talks, says ICT chief Scot Gardiner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Young fans taking pride in Caley Thistle after open door talks, says ICT chief Scot Gardiner

By Paul Chalk
May 30, 2022, 5:00 pm
Caley Thistle fans ahead of their home play-off final against St Johnstone, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner says youngsters rallying behind the team is a particular high point as the club gears up for a fresh title charge in the Championship next season.

Inverness were pipped for promotion to the Premiership in the final against St Johnstone last week, meaning they are set for a sixth successive year in the second-tier.

However, in the second half of last season in particular, the youngster-driven Section 94 fan section came to the fore.

Former club boss John Robertson, who is ICT’s sporting director, helped forge an excellent working relationship with the group as they turned out in decent numbers and strong voice to roar Billy Dodds’ team towards their promotion push.

Caley Thistle sporting director John Robertson opened talks with Section 94.

Young fans have pride in Caley Jags

Inverness CEO Gardiner feels the link between the youngsters and the club worked well last season, with most prompts about the importance of good behaviour taken on board, therefore adding to the atmosphere at ICT games.

He said: “The hardest thing, especially in the Highlands, is to attract more young fans and I have spoken to (Ross County chairman) Roy MacGregor about this around a year ago.

“Youngsters have so many other things to do. You’re also coming off the back of two years where they couldn’t come along (because of Covid restrictions) and they might have got out of the habit.

“You want to get young supporters to come here and get them to enthusiastically back the club.

Caley Thistle fans celebrate the winner from Austin Samuels away to Partick Thistle.

“One of the biggest pluses for me last season was the rise in youngsters coming to back the team.

“Robbo (sporting director John Robertson) invited Section 94 in, came up with ideas and talked about putting in a temporary roofing over the Kessock Bridge side of the stadium.

“Because of the Andrea Bocelli and Duran concerts here in July, that was going to be problematic. That stage will be over that side of the ground. We’d have to take the roof back down, which would be really costly.

“In the main, the behaviour has been excellent. However, youngsters will be youngsters and sometimes things can get boisterous.

Caley Thistle chief executive officer Scot Gardiner.

“However, the communication has been great. Just before the St Johnstone play-offs, we asked the Section 94 guys to come in and we discussed what we needed from them (in terms of sensible behaviour).

“In the main, they’ve been terrific. The relationship is there. We can phone them and ask them to come in for a discussion. If they want us to help them, they have to come along with us.

“The last thing we need is for things to get out of hand, as we have seen at other clubs. We want to learn from their mistakes.

“One of the biggest and best things last season was the drop in age of supporters coming to see us. You see more kids now walking around with Caley Thistle shirts on rather than Real Madrid, Liverpool or Man City.”

Fans’ group thrilled with link-up

Section 94, in their end-of-season statement, were also thrilled by the club’s efforts to make the partnership work.

It said: “When five of us sat down with John Robertson in November 2021, to hold provisional discussions about a designated singing section in the stadium, we could never have imagined the level of support we’d receive and just how well the group would turn out just a few short months later.

“This kind of atmosphere has been missing from home games for many years now and we are delighted that we have played a part in bringing it back. We look forward to taking our place in the West Stand again next season.”

ICT fans dug deep for play-off push

Gardiner has a lot of pride not only in seeing local fans rally behind their team, but with the way supporters overall dug deep during the play-offs, overcoming national hurdles, such as rail disruptions, to roar on ICT.

He said: “Over 10,000 Caley Thistle supporters paid to see us in the Premiership play-offs across the six games.

“Times are tough, given the cost of living right now and these ties are not included in the price of your season ticket.

Caley Thistle players applaud the fans at full-time after the 4-0 defeat at St Johnstone.

“We had 2,000 fans in Perth amid the ScotRail debacle on a Monday night, which was unbelievable. Everybody felt something was in the air.”

Beating Arbroath was insane – chief

Gardiner has been involved in many highs and lows in football, having worked at senior level within Rangers, Tottenham, Dundee and Hearts.

He admits losing to St Johnstone at the final hurdle last week was tough, but said winning their semi-final at Arbroath on penalties after two red cards and injuries impacted the team will live with him forever.

He added: “The match at Arbroath was outrageous. To play against them with eight men at one point and still find a way through was outrageous.

“I have been in the game since 1995 and that was a night I’ll never forget. I have had amazing nights at Champions League games and at White Hart Lane, Tynecastle, all sorts of huge matches.

Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner (right) with chairman Ross Morrison.

“You think you have seen everything, then the night at Arbroath comes along. With five minutes to go in extra-time, I turned around to see where the chairman (Ross Morrison) was and his son Bob told me he’d gone to join the fans behind the goal and that’s where he watched the penalty shoot-out.

“I told him afterwards I was just glad he didn’t invade the pitch and slide across in celebration on his knees and in his suit. It was an insane occasion.

“The team’s fitness was unbelievable. We made a big commitment last season to sports science and brought in (head of physical performance) Ross Hughes. What he has added, to come through with such a tight squad, has certainly worked.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]