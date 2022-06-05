Caley Thistle legend Ross Tokely pinpoints FIVE areas boss Billy Dodds must bolster this summer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross Tokely reckons Caley Thistle need five new faces to bolster their squad next season.

The Inverness club’s record appearances holder, who racked up almost 600 games for the Highlanders, reckons Billy Dodds’ men can regroup and target a Championship win after missing out in the play-offs at the final stage.

Dodds and his management team have begun rebuilding for next season after finishing third in the league and reaching the Premiership play-off final, where St Johnstone beat them 6-2 on aggregate.

Defender Kirk Broadfoot was the first to leave the Caley Jags at the end of the season as he cited the distance from his Ayrshire home being the main reason not to stay on beyond his year playing for the north side.

However, new contracts have been given to captain Sean Welsh, along with defender Danny Devine, goalkeeper Cammy Mackay and midfielder Lewis Hyde.

Injured striker Shane Sutherland has been offered a fresh deal, as have defender Wallace Duffy and midfielder Aaron Doran.

The club has also offered contracts to a number of new players and are understood to be keeping tabs on midfield starlet Reece McAlear, who was on loan at ICT last season, but since been freed by Norwich City.

‘Hungry’ targets key for Inverness

With Broadfoot needing to be replaced at the heart of the defence, Tokely reckons that will be one of several areas Dodds will be looking at for a title charge next term.

He said: “Kirk Broadfoot has moved on, but he has given so much within that central defensive partnership with Danny. He has offered a lot of support and experience.

“The club needs to sign a right-back, a centre half as well as recruiting a couple of wingers and a striker.

“You need players who are hungry and want to come to a club that will give them the platform to perform, but also to move on when the time is right.

“It’s important to identify the right kind of player. Players coming up from the central belt or England will hopefully see the benefits of moving to a club such as Inverness.”

Striker support needed for Mckay

Looking specifically at the forward line, Tokely would like to see the club dig deep to bring in an attacker to offer support to main goal-grabber Billy Mckay, who bagged 15 last term.

He said: “I think with the way Billy Dodds likes to play, adding two wide players is vital and I do feel Billy Mckay needs a bit more support up front. He can, at times, be a bit isolated.

“By watching the games this season, I think if you have a striker, such as Billy Mckay who will get you 15-20 goals.

“Look at Kilmarnock – Kyle Lafferty provided the additional goals when he was brought back by (manager) Derek McInnes.

“Yes, those type of players don’t come cheap – but they are vital for a title push.”

Championship ‘winnable’ for ICT

Tokely, whose 16-year ICT career took him and the club into the Premiership, twice won promotion from the First Division, now known as the Championship.

And he feels Inverness can go into the new term with confidence of going all the way, following in the footsteps of 2022 league winners Kilmarnock, but warned they have to ensure any dip in form is a short one after a three-month winless spell cost them last season.

He added: “You look at Dundee coming down and Cove Rangers and Queen’s Park adding their quality to the division, while I think sides like Morton and Partick Thistle will be improved.

“I see Dundee as being quite similar to Kilmarnock. I don’t think they will be outstanding, although it depends what manager they get in. If Jack Ross were to take over, for example, they would recruit well and be another dangerous side.

“But I do feel it’s a winnable league for Inverness if they get off to a good start. They need to get off to a similar start to last season, but to continue it for longer. They cannot afford an 11-game winless run.

“Recruitment will be key. (ICT sporting director) John Robertson was on radio saying there is a fair difference financially between getting into the Premiership and staying in the Championship, but the club have always recruited well, so hopefully they can do so again.

“It’s going to be an important summer for Billy and his staff to bring in the right players.”