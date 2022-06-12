Fan power can drive Caley Thistle back to Premiership, says ex-defender Josh Meekings

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Cup-winning Caley Jags star Josh Meekings is calling on supporters to carry on backing the club – as it can carry them all the way into the Premiership.

The former Inverness defender spent six sparkling years at the Caledonian Stadium, playing in the Premiership, winning the cup and qualifying for European football.

Now enjoying the pace and passion within the Highland League at Brora Rangers, Meekings is thrilled to see a new generation of supporters back Billy Dodds’ men.

Despite missing out on promotion in the play-off final at the expense of St Johnstone last month, there’s a new generation of fans with a fresh interest in the club.

While the Hampden heroes of 2015 tried to bring more supporters through the turnstiles, Meekings feels it is only now ICT are seeing a thirst for football from fans.

Input from fans can help Dodds’ push

And he believes regular backing in the new season will boost Dodds’ coffers as he aims to attract a title-winning squad from the off this summer.

He said: “The thing that caught my eye in the play-offs was the great following the club had in the second leg of the final.

“When we played for the club, we felt we did the city and our supporters proud, yet it was difficult to still get the numbers through.

“We thought, given how successful we were, we’d get more fans along.

“It’s so important for the club. I completely understand the merger feelings from years ago. I have heard many stories about it, and how there was such a division of opinions.

“I think it’s time for supporters and people to unite and come together as a city. It really would help the football club.

“If they can regularly get more fans coming along, that will help Billy Dodds and the team.

“He will be able to bring in better quality players to his squad, because he’ll have a better budget. The wages will be there, so there will be direct benefits.”

New generation welcome at club

With younger fans in particular flocking in to roar Dodds’ high-flyers on with the newly-formed Section 94 area, Meekings believes the message is getting across that their local football team are worth backing.

He said: “I had heard a lot about the young fans in the Section 94 getting right behind the team and it was great to see.

“The city and the club have needed this new generation of fans coming through.

“As players, we were always asking for that, by going to various events at schools to promote the club. Maybe we’re now seeing the rewards of that and hopefully it can only get better.

“I really hope supporters turn out in high numbers in the new season. I understand it’s difficult in the current climate, but at the same time, getting a strong fan base is so vital for the club if they want to get back to the Premiership.”

Play-off aces can hold heads up high

Caley Thistle’s bid to reach the Premiership failed in the final when they were beaten 6-2 on aggregate by St Johnstone, after a gutsy 2-2 comeback home draw.

Meekings, who also played for Dundee, believes the route via the play-offs for quarter-finalists is just too tough.

The side had to knock out Partick Thistle and Arbroath over four games in total to book their final spot. No Championship team has made it through all six ties to win promotion.

He added: “The way the play-offs are set up, it is extremely difficult for teams finishing third or fourth in the Championship to gain promotion.

“The Inverness players will, of course, be gutted after doing all the hard work to reach the final, to lose out in the last 45 minutes. They just couldn’t get over the line.

“However, they can absolutely hold their heads up high. Credit where it’s due. They were fit all the way and they were brilliant.

“Going through the play-offs from the quarter-final stage is such a difficult route to try and win promotion.”