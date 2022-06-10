Reece McAlear joins Tranmere Rovers following Caley Thistle loan stint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Reece McAlear joins Tranmere Rovers following Caley Thistle loan stint

By Andy Skinner
June 10, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 10, 2022, 4:12 pm
Reece McAlear.
Reece McAlear.

Former Caley Thistle loanee Reece McAlear has joined English League Two club Tranmere Rovers.

McAlear was a free agent after his Norwich City contract expired, having spent the duration of last season at Caledonian Stadium.

The 20-year-old initially had to be patient for his opportunity but went on to become a key part of Billy Dodds’ side in their charge to the Premiership play-offs.

McAlear netted both goals in the 2-2 draw at home to St Johnstone in the first leg of the play-off final, before Saints went on to win the second leg.

He won the Caley Jags’ fans young player of the season award, while his strike against Dunfermline in March scooped the goal of the season award.

Given his contract situation, St Johnstone were believed to be among the clubs interested in signing McAlear permanently.

Reece McAlear celebrating on the football pitch.
Reece McAlear.

He has now opted to join Tranmere, who are managed by former Dundee United boss Micky Mellon, on a two-year deal.

Rovers beat off competition from Scottish Premiership and English Football League clubs for his signature.

McAlear feels his successful first campaign playing senior football with Inverness has stood him in good stead for the future.

He said: “I’m delighted to be here. I really enjoyed my first season in men’s football and I’m ready to go again.

“I think Tranmere will be the best place to play my football. The gaffer has seen me and wants to help me improve and develop parts of my game and I want to do that too.

“I just want to take everything in my stride but the aim will be promotion to League One.”

After signing the former Scotland under-18 international, Mellon said: “We’re really pleased to be able to bring Reece to the club. He is an exciting young midfielder who we see potential and quality in.

“Reece has a good pedigree after joining Norwich at a young age, playing for Scotland at youth level and also having a good season with Inverness last season.

“He is still only 20 so we’re excited to add his qualities to the group as well as working with him to get the most out of him.”

Caley Jags back in friendly action later this month

Inverness have confirmed two pre-season friendlies ahead of the start of the Premier Sports Cup next month.

Caley Thistle will face Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park on Wednesday June 29, with a 7.30pm kick-off.

They will then make the trip to Brora Rangers on Saturday July 2 with a 3pm kick-off.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]