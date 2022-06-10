Reece McAlear joins Tranmere Rovers following Caley Thistle loan stint

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Caley Thistle loanee Reece McAlear has joined English League Two club Tranmere Rovers.

McAlear was a free agent after his Norwich City contract expired, having spent the duration of last season at Caledonian Stadium.

The 20-year-old initially had to be patient for his opportunity but went on to become a key part of Billy Dodds’ side in their charge to the Premiership play-offs.

McAlear netted both goals in the 2-2 draw at home to St Johnstone in the first leg of the play-off final, before Saints went on to win the second leg.

He won the Caley Jags’ fans young player of the season award, while his strike against Dunfermline in March scooped the goal of the season award.

Given his contract situation, St Johnstone were believed to be among the clubs interested in signing McAlear permanently.

He has now opted to join Tranmere, who are managed by former Dundee United boss Micky Mellon, on a two-year deal.

Rovers beat off competition from Scottish Premiership and English Football League clubs for his signature.

McAlear feels his successful first campaign playing senior football with Inverness has stood him in good stead for the future.

He said: “I’m delighted to be here. I really enjoyed my first season in men’s football and I’m ready to go again.

✒️ Tranmere Rovers are delighted to announce the signing of Reece McAlear on a two year contract! Great to have you, Reece 👊#TRFC #SWA — Tranmere Rovers FC (@TranmereRovers) June 9, 2022

“I think Tranmere will be the best place to play my football. The gaffer has seen me and wants to help me improve and develop parts of my game and I want to do that too.

“I just want to take everything in my stride but the aim will be promotion to League One.”

After signing the former Scotland under-18 international, Mellon said: “We’re really pleased to be able to bring Reece to the club. He is an exciting young midfielder who we see potential and quality in.

🚨 GOAL OF THE SEASON CONTENDER 🚨 🚀 What a strike from Reece McAlear yesterday against Dunfermline! pic.twitter.com/s8mt8lSONo — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) March 27, 2022

“Reece has a good pedigree after joining Norwich at a young age, playing for Scotland at youth level and also having a good season with Inverness last season.

“He is still only 20 so we’re excited to add his qualities to the group as well as working with him to get the most out of him.”

Caley Jags back in friendly action later this month

Inverness have confirmed two pre-season friendlies ahead of the start of the Premier Sports Cup next month.

Ahead of the Premier Sports Cup Group Stage beginning on Saturday 9th July, we can confirm the following pre-season fixtures We will face @clachfc on Wednesday 29th June, 7:30pm kick-off. Then we will face @brorarangers on Saturday 2nd July, 3pm kick-off. pic.twitter.com/U83X00E9wP — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) June 9, 2022

Caley Thistle will face Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park on Wednesday June 29, with a 7.30pm kick-off.

They will then make the trip to Brora Rangers on Saturday July 2 with a 3pm kick-off.