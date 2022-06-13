Triple joy for Inverness as trio pen one-year contract extensions with Caley Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness Caledonian Thistle attackers Aaron Doran and Shane Sutherland and defender Wallace Duffy have signed new one-year deals, the club have confirmed.

Caley Thistle chief executive Scott Gardiner had previously revealed in his end-of-season address to supporters new contracts had been tabled to the trio.

Doran has made more than 300 appearances since arriving in the Highlands in 2011.

The 31-year-old Irishman is the focus of a testimonial event later this week which will see several members of the Caley Jags’ 2015 Scottish Cup-winning squad reunited.

Duffy, meanwhile, joined Inverness in 2020 and made 24 appearances for Billy Dodds’ side last season as they made it all the way to Premiership play-off final before losing to the top-flight’s 11th-placed side St Johnstone.

The Caley Jags rounded off a day of contract announcements when they confirmed Sutherland had joined his team-mates in committing his future to the club.

📝 Inverness Caledonian Thistle are delighted to announce that defender Wallace Duffy has signed a new one year extension with the club. 📝One more new contract to announce at 2pm today 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/n4EPGULy9B — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) June 13, 2022

Sutherland missed the Premiership play-off final against St Johnstone after injuring his cruciate ligament in the semi-final win against Arbroath at Gayfield.

However, the former Elgin City striker, who is not expected to return until 2023, scored 12 goals for Inverness and was named players’ player of the season by his team-mates.

📝 Inverness Caledonian Thistle are delighted to announce that Shane Sutherland has signed a new one year extension with the club. Sutherland was named the Players' Player of the Season last season, hitting 12 goals in all competitions. 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/RXLCKy13Oh — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) June 13, 2022