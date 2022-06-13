Triple joy for Inverness as trio pen one-year contract extensions with Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Triple joy for Inverness as trio pen one-year contract extensions with Caley Thistle

By Ryan Cryle
June 13, 2022, 11:47 am Updated: June 13, 2022, 4:05 pm
Inverness Caley Thistle v Arbroath FC
Aaron Doran.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle attackers Aaron Doran and Shane Sutherland and defender Wallace Duffy have signed new one-year deals, the club have confirmed.

Caley Thistle chief executive Scott Gardiner had previously revealed in his end-of-season address to supporters new contracts had been tabled to the trio.

Doran has made more than 300 appearances since arriving in the Highlands in 2011.

The 31-year-old Irishman is the focus of a testimonial event later this week which will see several members of the Caley Jags’ 2015 Scottish Cup-winning squad reunited.

Duffy, meanwhile, joined Inverness in 2020 and made 24 appearances for Billy Dodds’ side last season as they made it all the way to Premiership play-off final before losing to the top-flight’s 11th-placed side St Johnstone.

Kilmarnock's Rory McKenzie and Inverness' Wallace Duffy during a cinch Championship match.
The Caley Jags rounded off a day of contract announcements when they confirmed Sutherland had joined his team-mates in committing his future to the club.

Sutherland missed the Premiership play-off final against St Johnstone after injuring his cruciate ligament in the semi-final win against Arbroath at Gayfield.

However, the former Elgin City striker, who is not expected to return until 2023, scored 12 goals for Inverness and was named players’ player of the season by his team-mates.

