Ex-Caley Thistle Scottish Cup-winning skipper Graeme Shinnie set for Aaron Doran testimonial night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Ex-Caley Thistle Scottish Cup-winning skipper Graeme Shinnie set for Aaron Doran testimonial night

By Paul Chalk
June 15, 2022, 5:00 pm
Graeme Shinnie will join Aaron Doran's testimonial night this Saturday at the Caledonian Stadium.
Graeme Shinnie will join Aaron Doran's testimonial night this Saturday at the Caledonian Stadium.

Scottish Cup-winning skipper Graeme Shinnie will lead the words of praise for his Caley Thistle team-mate Aaron Doran at his testimonial night on Saturday.

The ex-Aberdeen captain, who looks poised to leave League One winners Wigan Athletic this summer, is making the trip to the Caledonian Stadium for the first of several events to mark Doran’s testimonial year. 

Irishman Doran, 31, this week signed a new one-year deal at Inverness, which takes him into a 12th season since signing, initially on loan, for Terry Butcher from Blackburn Rovers.

Graeme Shinnie spent four years at Aberdeen after leaving Inverness in 2015, just after winning the Scottish Cup.

As well as Shinnie, the players confirmed for the event are keeper Cammy Mackay, defenders Danny Devine and Josh Meekings, midfielder Ross Draper, with one or two of the other Hampden heroes not yet ruled out from making a late appearance.

The Caley Jags, under boss John Hughes, won the national trophy in May 2015, knocking out Celtic in the semi-finals in a pulsating tie before winning a nervy final 2-1 against Falkirk.

Doran enjoyed best of times at ICT

Jim Falconer, of the supporters-led testimonial committee, explained why this ‘stories behind the stories’ event should be one to remember.

He said: “There will be a lot of footage from the Scottish Cup success which has never been seen before.

“Andy Johnstone (from the club TV) has done a superb job and compiled a lot of great content, including the semi-final. There are going to be plenty of funny stories for supporters to enjoy.

“When you reflect on what this team achieved seven years ago, it was an amazing achievement.

Aaron Doran has signed a new one-year deal with Caley Thistle.

“To win the Scottish Cup, finish third in the Premiership and qualify for Europe and play in Romania (against Astra Giurgiu), it was unbelievable and came just a year after reaching the League Cup final.

“And it coincides with the height of Aaron’s career here, playing at the top level.

“It’s great for Aaron to have a night like this just a few days after signing a new contract, which I felt he deserved.”

Further events to follow this year

Doran, who has played more than 300 times for ICT, also won the Challenge Cup with ICT in 2018 and played a big role again last term in helping the club reach the Premiership play-off final. He made 39 appearances overall in 2021/22.

There are plans afoot for a testimonial match to be slotted in towards the end of the year, perhaps during the World Cup in December, while there will be a golf day at Spey Valley in Aviemore in September.

Tickets for the testimonial event cost start at £30 and there will also be an auction and raffle prizes. For more information, email adtestimonial@gmail.com

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]