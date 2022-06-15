Ex-Caley Thistle Scottish Cup-winning skipper Graeme Shinnie set for Aaron Doran testimonial night

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Cup-winning skipper Graeme Shinnie will lead the words of praise for his Caley Thistle team-mate Aaron Doran at his testimonial night on Saturday.

The ex-Aberdeen captain, who looks poised to leave League One winners Wigan Athletic this summer, is making the trip to the Caledonian Stadium for the first of several events to mark Doran’s testimonial year.

Irishman Doran, 31, this week signed a new one-year deal at Inverness, which takes him into a 12th season since signing, initially on loan, for Terry Butcher from Blackburn Rovers.

As well as Shinnie, the players confirmed for the event are keeper Cammy Mackay, defenders Danny Devine and Josh Meekings, midfielder Ross Draper, with one or two of the other Hampden heroes not yet ruled out from making a late appearance.

The Caley Jags, under boss John Hughes, won the national trophy in May 2015, knocking out Celtic in the semi-finals in a pulsating tie before winning a nervy final 2-1 against Falkirk.

Doran enjoyed best of times at ICT

Jim Falconer, of the supporters-led testimonial committee, explained why this ‘stories behind the stories’ event should be one to remember.

He said: “There will be a lot of footage from the Scottish Cup success which has never been seen before.

“Andy Johnstone (from the club TV) has done a superb job and compiled a lot of great content, including the semi-final. There are going to be plenty of funny stories for supporters to enjoy.

“When you reflect on what this team achieved seven years ago, it was an amazing achievement.

“To win the Scottish Cup, finish third in the Premiership and qualify for Europe and play in Romania (against Astra Giurgiu), it was unbelievable and came just a year after reaching the League Cup final.

“And it coincides with the height of Aaron’s career here, playing at the top level.

“It’s great for Aaron to have a night like this just a few days after signing a new contract, which I felt he deserved.”

Further events to follow this year

Doran, who has played more than 300 times for ICT, also won the Challenge Cup with ICT in 2018 and played a big role again last term in helping the club reach the Premiership play-off final. He made 39 appearances overall in 2021/22.

There are plans afoot for a testimonial match to be slotted in towards the end of the year, perhaps during the World Cup in December, while there will be a golf day at Spey Valley in Aviemore in September.

Tickets for the testimonial event cost start at £30 and there will also be an auction and raffle prizes. For more information, email adtestimonial@gmail.com