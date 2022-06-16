Caley Thistle spin plates as boss Billy Dodds homes in on summer targets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle spin plates as boss Billy Dodds homes in on summer targets

By Paul Chalk
June 16, 2022, 6:00 am
Scot Gardiner, chief executive of Caley Thistle.
Caley Thistle must play a waiting game in the transfer market – but the Championship club is closing in on summer targets.

After missing out promotion by losing the play-off final against St Johnstone last month, a clutch of new contracts have been handed out to current players.

This week, defender Wallace Duffy, midfielder Aaron Doran and forward Shane Sutherland signed new one-year contracts. 

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.

That came hot on the heels of captain Sean Welsh, keeper Cammy Mackay and defenders Danny Devine and Lewis Hyde kicking the month off with signing fresh contracts.

The key departures were experienced defender Kirk Broadfoot, and loan players Logan Chalmers, Reece McAlear and Joe Hardy.

Hardy has returned English to League 1 team Accrington Stanley, while McAlear, who was freed by relegated Premier League club Norwich City, has moved to English League 2 team Tranmere Rovers.

Chalmers return would be welcome

Inverness chief executive Scot Gardiner revealed forward Chalmers, who was on loan last term from Dundee United, would certainly be one they would love to have back.

However, he believes it is a balancing act for head coach Billy Dodds and his management team as they bid to bolster and improve the squad.

He said: “We were effectively running two parallel budgets – we had two plans. We had players we wanted to sign for the Premiership and players we wanted to sign for the Championship.

Logan Chalmers was impressive for Caley Thistle while on loan from Dundee United last season.

“A player might not come to us unless we’re in the Premiership, so there are all these factors. We’ve been speaking to targets for months, but a lot of it depended on what division we’re in.

“Myself, Billy and (sporting director) John Robertson have sat down and discussed it. We have now identified most of our targets.

“There will be dilemmas. There are players at some Premiership clubs we would like to come back to us, such as Logan Chalmers, but that is not within our gift.

Billy Mckay celebrates his goal with Caley Thistle team-mate Sean Welsh
Inverness captain Sean Welsh, left, signed a new deal this month.

“He’s back with Dundee United, who might say he’s going to now play for them, or they might want to put him somewhere else. They won’t make a decision on that, most likely, until late in August and that is then a problem for us.

“Do we wait? Do we keep some of the budget back? By August, you could be out of the Premier Sports Cup or through in the cup and be three of four games into the league season. There is a balance you have to strike.

“Billy is speaking to players and offers have been made to players.”

Tags

Conversation

