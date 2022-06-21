Aaron Doran aims to deliver big season after signing new Caley Thistle deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aaron Doran aims to deliver big season after signing new Caley Thistle deal

By Paul Chalk
June 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 21, 2022, 11:47 am
Aaron Doran is wanting to deliver one of his best seasons for ICT after agreeing a new one-year deal.
Aaron Doran is wanting to deliver one of his best seasons for ICT after agreeing a new one-year deal.

Aaron Doran is confident Caley Thistle have nothing to fear as they get set for a fresh title tilt in the Championship.

The wide midfielder, fresh from signing a new one-year contract, is hungry to be as fit, fresh and incisive as he can be for Billy Dodds’ team next term.

The 31-year-old’s testimonial celebrations began on Saturday with a night with his Scottish Cup-winning team-mates from 2015.

Now he’s knuckling down with the rest of the squad to get in peak shape for the competitive kick-off away to Kelty Hearts in the Premier Sports Cup on July 9. 

The club will race through their games against Livingston, Albion Rovers and Cove Rangers in the cup before kicking off the Championship at home to newly-promoted Queen’s Park on July 30.

Sharp start is first goal for Doran

Doran, who joined ICT in 2011, is determined to play a telling role in another big year for the club, after they reached the play-off final last month.

He said: “I didn’t even realise this was going to be my 12th season – but I want to make this one of my best.

Aaron Doran is about to start his 12th season with Caley Thistle.

“I want to be as fit as I can be and be on the pitch and score as many goals as I possibly can.

“With the players we have kept and the players we have in our squad and, given how far we went last season, there’s no reason why we can’t be up there.

“We had a blip within the season where we didn’t pick up enough points. But, if we start well, we can get stronger and definitely aim for promotion this season.

“There is nobody to fear in this league. We’re a good side and if we can keep our form up for the whole season, I am sure we can be right up there.”

Inverness make moves in market

Inverness made their first signings of the summer on Sunday when they snapped up left-winger Nathan Shaw, 21, from AFC Fylde and former Peterhead striker Steven Boyd, 25, who arrives from Alloa Athletic.

Reports had also been linked the Highlanders with former Ross County defender Reghan Tumilty, 25, whose contract has expired at Championship rivals Raith Rovers.

However, the Glasgow-born player is poised for a move to League 2 Hartlepool, now managed by former Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley.

