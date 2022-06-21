Aaron Doran aims to deliver big season after signing new Caley Thistle deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aaron Doran is confident Caley Thistle have nothing to fear as they get set for a fresh title tilt in the Championship.

The wide midfielder, fresh from signing a new one-year contract, is hungry to be as fit, fresh and incisive as he can be for Billy Dodds’ team next term.

The 31-year-old’s testimonial celebrations began on Saturday with a night with his Scottish Cup-winning team-mates from 2015.

Now he’s knuckling down with the rest of the squad to get in peak shape for the competitive kick-off away to Kelty Hearts in the Premier Sports Cup on July 9.

The club will race through their games against Livingston, Albion Rovers and Cove Rangers in the cup before kicking off the Championship at home to newly-promoted Queen’s Park on July 30.

Sharp start is first goal for Doran

Doran, who joined ICT in 2011, is determined to play a telling role in another big year for the club, after they reached the play-off final last month.

He said: “I didn’t even realise this was going to be my 12th season – but I want to make this one of my best.

“I want to be as fit as I can be and be on the pitch and score as many goals as I possibly can.

“With the players we have kept and the players we have in our squad and, given how far we went last season, there’s no reason why we can’t be up there.

“We had a blip within the season where we didn’t pick up enough points. But, if we start well, we can get stronger and definitely aim for promotion this season.

“There is nobody to fear in this league. We’re a good side and if we can keep our form up for the whole season, I am sure we can be right up there.”

Inverness make moves in market

Inverness made their first signings of the summer on Sunday when they snapped up left-winger Nathan Shaw, 21, from AFC Fylde and former Peterhead striker Steven Boyd, 25, who arrives from Alloa Athletic.

Reports had also been linked the Highlanders with former Ross County defender Reghan Tumilty, 25, whose contract has expired at Championship rivals Raith Rovers.

However, the Glasgow-born player is poised for a move to League 2 Hartlepool, now managed by former Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley.