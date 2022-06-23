Caley Thistle keeper Cammy Mackay ready for new campaign after showcasing worth last season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle keeper Cammy Mackay ready for new campaign after showcasing worth last season

By Paul Chalk
June 23, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 23, 2022, 12:07 pm
Cammy Mackay will be pushing Mark Ridgers all the way against next season.
Cammy Mackay will be pushing Mark Ridgers all the way against next season.

Goalkeeper Cammy Mackay reckons he showed fans what he’s capable of when he impressed in high pressure games for Caley Thistle last season.

With Mark Ridgers sidelined through illness, Mackay came into the team amid a torrid time in mid-February.

The side had not won since thumping Morton 6-1 a fortnight before Christmas and needed a lift to remain within the top four.

After narrow defeats by Ayr United and Partick Thistle either side of a draw at Hamilton, ICT finally won, beating title-chasing, and eventual runners-up, Arbroath 3-0.

The Inverness goalkeeper helped the team go on a powerful run between then and the latter stages of the season.

His performance in a 2-0 win against Dunfermline Athletic was as vital as the goals scored by Reece McAlear and Austin Samuels.

Mackay, a Scottish Cup medal-winner in 2015, felt he performed well before Ridgers returned in the closing weeks of the promotion run-in, which ended in play-off final defeat at St Johnstone last month. 

The 25-year-old said: “I was told at the end of last season my main job was to push Mark as hard as I could and, if the opportunity came along, I had to take it.

“I enjoyed the games I played in. We enjoyed some good results, some of which helped to change the season when we were on a bad run of form. It was good to be a part of that.

“It’s a case of now getting a good pre-season under my belt and pushing Mark as much as I can and see what happens.”

Strong start can set tone for season

After a Premier Sports Cup round of games against Kelty Hearts, Livingston, Albion Rovers and Cove Rangers next month, the Caley Jags’ focus turns to the start of the Championship games.

They kick off on July 30 at home to newly-promoted Queen’s Park before facing Arbroath away and Cove at the Caledonian Stadium in the opening weeks.

Mackay wants the team to set down an early marker like in 2021 when they rattled off six straight wins to get them off and running in sensational style.

He said: “We got off to a brilliant start last season, winning six in a row at the start of the season. If we can get off to another strong, unbeaten, start to the season it can give us good momentum.

“Our form at the start and end of last season is what helped to take us into the play-offs, especially that run towards the end of the season. That helped us massively and the momentum took us in on great form.

“We have tough games to start with, but if we can start off unbeaten and try to win our home games then the away games will take care of themselves.”

Fresh determination to succeed

ICT, who finished third in the Championship last season knocked out Partick Thistle and Arbroath in the play-offs before losing the final 4-0 at St Johnstone after being level at half-time in Perth last month.

That heartbreak played out on May 23, so a return to work this week comes at the end of a short break for the squad.

Mackay, boosted by the signings of ex-Peterhead and Alloa striker Steven Boyd, 25, and AFC Fylde winger Nathan Shaw, 21, is sure there will be a fresh determination to go up in 2022/23.

Keeper Cammy Mackay.
Keeper Cammy Mackay.

He added: “It was a disappointing way to end the season and we’ve not really had much time off.

“However, now we’re back in training, we have got going again. We have got some new faces in and around the club and we will give it a really good go.

“We always see ourselves up there, pushing for the promotion play-off places, as long as we can keep up there this season.”

Competition welcome within squad

Defender Danny Devine, meanwhile, also welcomes the signings this week.

These signings follow on from retaining Aaron Doran, Shane Sutherland and Wallace Duffy and the centre half is sure that can improve the team overall.

He said: “It’s good we’ve kept the core of the team for next season. The club have done well to keep a lot of experienced boys. That can play a big part next year.

“New players can come in and challenge everyone. You always perform at your best when there is someone there challenging.”

Inverness defender Danny Devine.
Inverness defender Danny Devine.

