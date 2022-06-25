Caley Thistle aim to turn Perth pain into promotion joy next year, says coach Barry Wilson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle aim to turn Perth pain into promotion joy next year, says coach Barry Wilson

By Paul Chalk
June 25, 2022, 6:00 am
Caley Thistle first-team coach Barry Wilson.
Caley Thistle first-team coach Barry Wilson.

Barry Wilson is calling on Caley Thistle’s players to turn the pain of losing the Premiership play-off as the driving force for a title charge in next season’s Championship.

The first-team coach and former player says the Highlanders have regrouped and will shape up this summer to go again in Scotland’s second-tier.

After seeing off Partick Thistle and Arbroath, Billy Dodds’ third-placed finishers were level at 2-2 on aggregate against St Johnstone at half-time of the play-off final.

Relief and joy for St Johnstone after beating ICT in the play-off final.

The under-fire Saints stepped up the gears at McDiarmid Park and rattled in four second half goals to deny Inverness the chance of returning to the Premiership for the first time since 2017.

ICT aiming for automatic promotion

Wilson explained how the club are determined to use that fire in their bellies from losing in such a way to push them towards automatic promotion, by winning the title and avoiding the play-off route of up to six ties.

He said: “It was a massive disappointment to lose it in the last 45 minutes after the boys put so much into the season. It was tough to take.

“It was hard going into game six of the play-offs, which was league game 24 overall. Maybe it was just a step too much for us.

“We could not have asked any more from the boys and it’s important we now try to use that as an inspiration. We don’t want to find ourselves in that situation again to try and gain promotion.”

Kirk Broadfoot, Recce McAlear and Danny Devine at the end of the 4-0 play-off final at St Johnstone last month.

The players returned to training on Monday, less than a month after that defeat at St Johnstone.

Wilson explained the group are in great shape and with no new injuries to report.

He said: “It has been a really good week and the boys have come back pretty fit, having only had four weeks off.

“Apart from the two long-term injuries (Tom Walsh and Shane Sutherland), we’ve got no fresh injuries. You normally do have a couple in the first week of pre-season, but that’s been a positive and we’ve been lucky, touch wood.”

Arrivals offer width to Caley Thistle

And Wilson was delighted for the club to land former Peterhead and Alloa Athletic forward Steven Boyd, 25, and 21-year-old winger Nathan Shaw, from AFC Fylde in National League North.

He said: “We lost loan players, Reece McAlear and Logan Chalmers, so we’ve bolstered the squad with Nathan and Steven.

“They are both wide players and, with Walshy being out and Logan returning to Dundee United, these boys will offer a bit of extra width in the team, which is what we’re needing.”

Boyd’s career kicked off in the Celtic academy before going on to play for Hamilton, Albion Rovers, Livingston, East Fife and Peterhead before most recently being at Alloa in League 1.

Steven Boyd in action for Peterhead.

He pointed to the success of current ICT striker Shane Sutherland, who stepped back into full-time football after playing down the divisions, including at League 2 Elgin City.

Wilson sees no reason why the scorer of eight Alloa goals last season cannot grasp this fresh opportunity.

He added: “You give players chances and it is up to them to take it. Steven has looked really sharp in training and I’m looking forward to seeing him out on the pitch.”

Further signings on the way to ICT

And the former winger reckons fans will see another three new arrivals at the Caledonian Stadium over the summer to strengthen the squad.

He added: “I’d say we have two or three players still to come in. Our squad is okay, but we do need to add to it.

“There are three or four of the 18-year-old lads, who are not quite ready.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]