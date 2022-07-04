Defender Max Ram ready for Championship challenge with Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Defender Max Ram ready for Championship challenge with Caley Thistle

By Paul Chalk
July 4, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 4, 2022, 11:23 am
New Caley Thistle defender Max Ram aims to be a hit in the Scottish Championship.
Max Ram reckons Caley Thistle can offer him the next crucial step in his football career – and he can help turn the Highlanders into Championship winners.

The defender, 21, has just joined from English League One side Wycombe Wanderers after being released to search for new opportunities.

He impressed on loan at Hungerford Town in National League South, but the lure of a two-year contract in the north of Scotland was tempting for the former Leicester and Nottingham Forest youth player.

Inverness had coach Billy Dodds.

And, when he was alerted to Caley Thistle’s interest, he says he didn’t have to think twice about whether to head north to kick his career forward.

He said: “It was a deal I couldn’t turn down.

“I have played football in England for pretty much all my life and I just felt now is the right time for a new challenge and see where it takes me.

“I follow my football quite a lot and a few of my mates play up in Scotland. The standard is really good and when the chance came up, I was really excited to try it out.

Anthony Stewart has just joined Aberdeen from Wycombe and I played with him last season and I felt now was the time for this challenge.

“In England, there are so many players clubs can choose from and the squads are really big, so opportunities can be really limited.

“I just wanted to go somewhere I can try and get my chance and show people what I can do and I’m hoping this is right for me. I feel like it is.

“I’m looking forward to the next two years, especially this coming season.”

Defender praises Scottish standards

Caley Thistle, who finished third in the Championship in May, knocked out Partick Thistle and Arbroath in the promotion play-offs before running out of steam in the final 45 minutes of the final at St Johnstone. 

Ram is a bit of a fan of Scottish football, having watched the top two tiers on TV, and he wants to be a hit for viewers and to help drive Billy Dodds on to title glory.

He said: “I have watched a lot of Scottish football on TV back home and I know what it’s all about. A lot of people watch these games, so that’s another thing I am looking forward to.

“I actually watched the play-off final and the team were really unlucky to miss out.

“Hopefully I can add something to the team which can help us get through and win promotion.”

Winning battles makes Ram tick

And Ram outlined what ICT supporters can expect from him as he aims to win and retain his place in the team.

He added: “I am a big, commanding centre-back. I like to defend first, more than anything. My playing style will come after that.

“First and foremost, I like to win headers and duels and will put my body on the line for the team.”

The defender will hope to be available for selection this Saturday when ICT’s competitive campaign starts at Kelty Hearts in the Premier Sports Cup.

While he admits kicking off games with meaning so early in July is new, he feels it might be the best way to hit the ground running at his new club.

He said: “Our season in England normally starts in the middle of August and we get eased into it throughout pre-season, but I don’t think there’s anything better than being thrown straight in there and learning on the job.”

Tags

Conversation

