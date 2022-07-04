Ex-West Brom defender Zak Delaney is latest summer signing for Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Ex-West Brom defender Zak Delaney is latest summer signing for Caley Thistle

By Paul Chalk
July 4, 2022, 3:04 pm Updated: July 4, 2022, 3:08 pm
Zak Delnary, left, played as a trialist for Inverness at Brora Rangers on Saturday.
Zak Delnary, left, played as a trialist for Inverness at Brora Rangers on Saturday.

Caley Thistle have bolstered their defence with the signing of former West Brom left-back Zak Delaney.

The 20-year-old Irishman has impressed Inverness head coach Billy Dodds as a trialist in the 10-0 rout of Clach and the 1-0 weekend win at Brora Rangers.

His ability to slot into the centre of defence is another appealing factor following the departure of experienced star Kirk Broadfoot at the end of the season.

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds has been impressed with defender Zak Delaney.

Delaney came through the youth ranks at West Brom, but never made the breakthrough a senior level, despite signing a new deal at The Hawthorns last July. He did, however, play for their under-18s and under-23s.

He gained valuable experience on loan at National League South club Bath City last term, making six appearances.

Dodds has liked what he’s seen from the former Ireland under 18s player and he arrives at the Caledonian Stadium on two-year deal, subject to international clearance.

He might well get more game-time on Tuesday in a closed-door bounce match against St Johnstone.

The Perth Saints defeated ICT in the Premiership play-off final in May as the Inverness team regroup and aim for the Championship title in a bid to return to the top-flight for the first-time since 2017.

Four new signings so far for Dodds

Delaney becomes the second defender in the door during this transfer window, having last week signed former Wycombe Wanderers centre-half Max Ram.

New Inverness winger Nathan Shaw in action against Clach.

Overall, four new players have joined ICT as they shape up for their competitive kick-off away to League 2 champions Kelty Hearts in the Premier Sports Cup this Saturday.

Last month, Dodds signed former Peterhead and Alloa Athletic striker Steven Boyd and winger Nathan Shaw, who was last at AFC Fylde in National League North.

Caley Jags keen to add striker Oakley

Inverness are also interested in bringing former striker George Oakley back to the club.

The 26-year-old is on the look-out for a move after last being with National League side Woking last term.

The big target man spent two years with ICT after being signed by John Robertson and left in 2019 to join Hamilton Accies.

George Oakley played for Caley Thistle from 2017-2019.

He has since played for Pirin Blagoevgrad in the Bulgarian First Division and with Kilmarnock.

The ex-AFC Wimbledon striker suffered a broken leg in Woking’s 3-1 win over Chesterfield last September, but returned to the fold in February.

Oakley, who scored 17 goals in 63 outings for the Highlanders, played as a trialist in the first half against Brora and Dodds confirmed he’s keen to bring the attacker back north.

His former ICT team-mates and the club’s head of performance Ross Hughes, who worked with the forward at Killie, have given Dodds a high rating of the player.

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]