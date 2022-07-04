Ex-West Brom defender Zak Delaney is latest summer signing for Caley Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle have bolstered their defence with the signing of former West Brom left-back Zak Delaney.

The 20-year-old Irishman has impressed Inverness head coach Billy Dodds as a trialist in the 10-0 rout of Clach and the 1-0 weekend win at Brora Rangers.

His ability to slot into the centre of defence is another appealing factor following the departure of experienced star Kirk Broadfoot at the end of the season.

Delaney came through the youth ranks at West Brom, but never made the breakthrough a senior level, despite signing a new deal at The Hawthorns last July. He did, however, play for their under-18s and under-23s.

He gained valuable experience on loan at National League South club Bath City last term, making six appearances.

Dodds has liked what he’s seen from the former Ireland under 18s player and he arrives at the Caledonian Stadium on two-year deal, subject to international clearance.

✍️ Inverness Caledonian Thistle are delighted to announce the signing of defender Zak Delaney on a 2-year deal, subject to international clearance. 👉 https://t.co/XVDZjpZoxN pic.twitter.com/R6HVytuBv7 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) July 4, 2022

He might well get more game-time on Tuesday in a closed-door bounce match against St Johnstone.

The Perth Saints defeated ICT in the Premiership play-off final in May as the Inverness team regroup and aim for the Championship title in a bid to return to the top-flight for the first-time since 2017.

Four new signings so far for Dodds

Delaney becomes the second defender in the door during this transfer window, having last week signed former Wycombe Wanderers centre-half Max Ram.

Overall, four new players have joined ICT as they shape up for their competitive kick-off away to League 2 champions Kelty Hearts in the Premier Sports Cup this Saturday.

Last month, Dodds signed former Peterhead and Alloa Athletic striker Steven Boyd and winger Nathan Shaw, who was last at AFC Fylde in National League North.

Caley Jags keen to add striker Oakley

Inverness are also interested in bringing former striker George Oakley back to the club.

The 26-year-old is on the look-out for a move after last being with National League side Woking last term.

The big target man spent two years with ICT after being signed by John Robertson and left in 2019 to join Hamilton Accies.

He has since played for Pirin Blagoevgrad in the Bulgarian First Division and with Kilmarnock.

The ex-AFC Wimbledon striker suffered a broken leg in Woking’s 3-1 win over Chesterfield last September, but returned to the fold in February.

Oakley, who scored 17 goals in 63 outings for the Highlanders, played as a trialist in the first half against Brora and Dodds confirmed he’s keen to bring the attacker back north.

His former ICT team-mates and the club’s head of performance Ross Hughes, who worked with the forward at Killie, have given Dodds a high rating of the player.