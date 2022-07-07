‘Express yourself’ was message from Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds to winger Nathan Shaw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Express yourself’ was message from Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds to winger Nathan Shaw

By Paul Chalk
July 7, 2022, 6:00 am
Nathan Shaw in action for Caley Thistle in pre-season.
Winger Nathan Shaw signed on at Caley Thistle because he’ll have the freedom to create and attack from either flank.

The 21-year-old was snapped up by Inverness head coach Billy Dodds last month after leaving National League North side AFC Fylde.

He’s already netted in pre-season and has confidence in his ability, boosted by words of encouragement from Dodds, who sold him on a switch to the Highlands.

Shaw said: “I spoke to the gaffer and he told me his views on how he wanted to play football here. It’s an attractive way to play.

“He spoke about giving me the freedom to go forward and express myself, and that’s all I can ask as a forward player.

“I’m at ease on either side of the pitch – I don’t mind – left or right I feel comfortable.

“On the left, I’m on the line, crossing into the box. On the right, I’m cutting inside for a few more shots.

“It has been good to get off the mark in the pre-season games.

“It makes it easier going into the season knowing you’ve already got that behind you as you don’t put that stress on yourself. Hopefully there will be many more.”

High standards in Scottish football

A steady stream of English players have made the move north this summer and former Blackpool youth Shaw thinks TV coverage of Scottish matches is helping sell the game to talent below the border.

He said: “I just saw this as a great opportunity to come and play. Hopefully I’ll play many games this season, get on the scoresheet and see where it takes us.

“You see a lot more of Scottish football on TV now and I’ve seen a lot more players from down south coming to play up here.

“It shows the standard is good. We’ll see how it goes.”

Shaw explained Caley Thistle reaching the promotion play-off final before losing to St Johnstone in May also played a part in his decision to up sticks and make the move.

He said: “It was a massive part for me, looking at last year.

“They were obviously unlucky in the play-offs, but hopefully, this year, we can go the full way and get promoted.

Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds.

“The style of play suits me – express yourself, go forward, look for that end product.

“That’s all you can really ask. I want to go past people, beat them and create and score goals.

“Hopefully working for the gaffer is going to help me a lot.”

Settling in to Highland life

Inverness itself is an attractive new home for Shaw, who said it’s far from a culture shock.

He added: “It is a very small city, very quiet, but it is a lovely area.

“I’ve settled in quite well already.

Inverness is attractive to new signing Nathan Shaw.

“I’m from Blackburn, which is pretty quiet as well – not a massive difference.

“When I was in Blackpool’s set-up, I was able to live at home and travel in every day.

“I was two years there as a pro and went on loan to AFC Fylde, then signed for them.

“I’ve always been full-time.”

