Coach Barry Wilson praises Caley Thistle after riding storm to defeat 10-man Livingston in Premier Sports Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

First-team coach Barry Wilson reckons Caley Thistle deserve praise for standing strong for their 2-1 Premier Sports Cup win at Premiership Livingston.

Goals from Austin Samuel and on-loan Hibs starlet Daniel MacKay gave the Highlanders a 2-0 cushion.

Lions keeper Max Stryek was red-carded for a disputed last-man challenge on Samuels with ICT one goal in front.

Jason Holt pulled one back for the hosts before then missing a late spot-kick as Inverness went back up the A9 with two wins from two and top of Group G.

Cove and Kelty have just played once, but Billy Dodds’ team now have control of the section with two fixtures left.

Coach Wilson praised his players for digging deep to hold on under huge pressure from their Premiership opponents.

He said: “We are obviously delighted to win here. We didn’t start very well. We couldn’t keep hold of the ball and Livingston caused us a lot of problems with their little formations in the middle of the park.

“Once we got hold of the ball, we were fine. Once we get ahead and are a man up, we started dropping deeper and deeper which meant our extra man wasn’t counting.

“Fair play to Livi as they gave everything and the penalty at the end was a massive turning point. We got a break from it and we take three points and go up the road.”

Wilson was thrilled with the skill of Daniel MacKay, who is back on loan from Hibs, but also warned nothing is decided after two group games.

He added: “Daniel was back to showing what we know he can do, being direct and with pace. He caused them a lot of problems.

“Their goal changed everything. They got their tails up and we got nervy.

“It’s a big result for us. This competition is big for us and it’s been five or six years since we progressed.

“It’s big in terms of the financial aspect and the momentum it gives you going into the start of the league season. There is nothing worse than being out of the cup before the season starts.

“We have two home games and we have six points. We’re in a good position, but still with work to do.”

Inverness now have a free weekend and return to action at home to League 2 opponents Albion Rovers next Tuesday before Jim McIntyre’s Cove Rangers visit on July 23 to complete the section.