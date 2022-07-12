Coach Barry Wilson praises Caley Thistle after riding storm to defeat 10-man Livingston in Premier Sports Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Coach Barry Wilson praises Caley Thistle after riding storm to defeat 10-man Livingston in Premier Sports Cup

By Paul Chalk
July 12, 2022, 10:19 pm Updated: July 13, 2022, 12:28 pm
Forward Austin Samuels fires Inverness ahead at Livingston.
Forward Austin Samuels fires Inverness ahead at Livingston.

First-team coach Barry Wilson reckons Caley Thistle deserve praise for standing strong for their 2-1 Premier Sports Cup win at Premiership Livingston.

Goals from Austin Samuel and on-loan Hibs starlet Daniel MacKay gave the Highlanders a 2-0 cushion.

Lions keeper Max Stryek was red-carded for a disputed last-man challenge on Samuels with ICT one goal in front.

Jason Holt pulled one back for the hosts before then missing a late spot-kick as Inverness went back up the A9 with two wins from two and top of Group G.

Cove and Kelty have just played once, but Billy Dodds’ team now have control of the section with two fixtures left.

Livingston goalkeeper Max Stryjek is sent off for colliding with Austin Samuels.

Coach Wilson praised his players for digging deep to hold on under huge pressure from their Premiership opponents.

He said: “We are obviously delighted to win here. We didn’t start very well. We couldn’t keep hold of the ball and Livingston caused us a lot of problems with their little formations in the middle of the park.

“Once we got hold of the ball, we were fine. Once we get ahead and are a man up, we started dropping deeper and deeper which meant our extra man wasn’t counting.

“Fair play to Livi as they gave everything and the penalty at the end was a massive turning point. We got a break from it and we take three points and go up the road.”

Wilson was thrilled with the skill of Daniel MacKay, who is back on loan from Hibs, but also warned nothing is decided after two group games.

He added: “Daniel was back to showing what we know he can do, being direct and with pace. He caused them a lot of problems.

“Their goal changed everything. They got their tails up and we got nervy.

Daniel MacKay was picked out for praise by coach Barry Wilson.

“It’s a big result for us. This competition is big for us and it’s been five or six years since we progressed.

“It’s big in terms of the financial aspect and the momentum it gives you going into the start of the league season. There is nothing worse than being out of the cup before the season starts.

“We have two home games and we have six points. We’re in a good position, but still with work to do.”

Inverness now have a free weekend and return to action at home to League 2 opponents Albion Rovers next Tuesday before Jim McIntyre’s Cove Rangers visit on July 23 to complete the section.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]