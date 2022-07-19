Defender Robbie Deas on red alert as fired-up Albion Rovers plot shock result at Caley Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle defender Robbie Deas knows only too well League 2 opponents Albion Rovers will be chasing headlines as well as points in Inverness on Tuesday.

The hosts can virtually seal their place in the Premier Sports Cup last 16 if they see off their lower-league visitors.

Back-to-back victories over League 2 champions Kelty Hearts and Premiership hosts Livingston put ICT top of group G with two games to go.

Livi hauled themselves on to six points at the weekend with a 2-1 win at Championship newcomers Cove Rangers, but they have just one match left.

Albion lost 3-2 against Livi and 2-1 against Cove in Coatbridge, but pulled off a surprise 2-0 victory at Kelty at the weekend.

Albion will battle for everything

Deas went on loan to then League 2 team Cowdenbeath in 2018/19 while a youngster at Celtic, and expects nothing less than a tricky night from fourth tier Rovers, who will be out to provide a shock.

He said: “Albion Rovers will be really challenging.

“Last season, Stirling Albion came up here and drew before beating us on penalties.

“In my time at Cowdenbeath, I played against Albion Rovers and I know what it will be like. It will be a battle and that’s why it’s important what we do.

“It’s important we make the ball do the work, especially given the hot temperatures.

“They will be hard to beat, but at the end of the day it’s down to us. If we can get the win, that will be a great way to welcome the fans back to the stadium.”

Rovers will go out ‘all guns blazing’

Deas expects the Coatbridge side, fresh from beating Kelty, will believe they are capable of springing another surprise.

He said: “They got a great result at the weekend.

“These games, I know from playing for a team like Albion Rovers, are huge playing against a team of our size.

“They will be coming up all guns blazing, ready to battle for every ball, and it will be a good test for us.

“It’s going to be about us, what we do with the ball, and at the end of the day I hope we get the key points and everyone is walking out of the ground with smiles on their faces.”

Deas want more Premiership tests

It has been six years since Inverness progressed to the knockouts of the League Cup.

And Deas, 22, is determined to defeat Albion on Tuesday then Cove on Saturday to surge through as section winners.

He said: “In my past experience here, we’ve not really done well in the League Cup, so the way we’ve started this year is a big boost for us.

“It puts us in good stead for the league, but the most important game right now is on Tuesday.

“We’re not guaranteed anything. We’ve had two good results and the boys have got minutes.

“The cup is important and gives us the chance to, hopefully, play Premiership opposition if we get through.

“I want to test myself at the highest possible level. Games such as the one against Livingston are what you want to be playing in.

“If we can go and do the business this week, it gives us the opportunity to get a good tie and take it from there.

“No point just taking part. We want to go and do well.

“Some people in the past, even me, have seen the competition as preparation, but that’s not the case at all and the gaffer has made sure to tell is that.

“We’ve played Kelty Hearts – and I know how well they are run – and then we beat Livi last Tuesday. These are really good tests.

“Ultimately, I want to win every game I play. We’re in it to win it. We want to top the group and that’s what we will try to do.”