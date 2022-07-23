Roddy MacGregor relishes latest academy influx into Caley Thistle first-team

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Roddy MacGregor reckons the young players breaking into the first-team signals exciting times for Caley Thistle.

The home-grown midfielder is only 20 but is an established figure in Billy Dodds’ Championship side.

In Tuesday’s 4-0 Premier Sports Cup win against Albion Rovers, no less than seven players who came through ICT’s youth system, including MacGregor, were involved.

Ethan Cairns made his debut from the bench, while Lewis Hyde and Lewis Nicolson added to their experience, with the latter also signing a two-year extension this week.

🗣️ "It's fantastic to see." Barry Wilson gives his thoughts on the seven @ICTFC_Academy graduates being involved in yesterday's 4-0 win over Albion Rovers Full post-match interview 👉 https://t.co/hyjJJiY8DG pic.twitter.com/B8rU9ASjXD — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) July 20, 2022

Experienced goalkeeper Cammy Mackay started the game too, while two-goal ace Cammy Harper scored and on-loan Hibs winger Daniel Mackay all advanced via the ICT youth department.

Graduates have connection with fans

MacGregor is thrilled to see such young talent join him and trusted by the coaches to play with part in the senior side.

He said: “You look at the players who have come through in the past – many have gone on to do big things in the game.

✍️ Inverness Caledonian Thistle are delighted to announce that Academy Graduate Lewis Nicolson has signed a new 2-year extension to his current contract, meaning he's now contracted with the club until the end of the 2024/25 season 👉 https://t.co/w8RpdGpfST pic.twitter.com/mXbgZiXoyV — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) July 21, 2022

“It’s massive for a club like ours to promote our own youth players through and it’s good for the fans who have that connection with those players.

“We have lots of good players coming through this year into the first-team set-up and it’s exciting times.”

MacGregor wary of Cove’s threats

On Saturday, ICT can win Group G and be seeded in the second round if they get the win against visitors Cove Rangers.

Jim McIntyre’s team lost 3-2 at home to Kelty Hearts on Tuesday and results the following night put them out of the running for qualification with three points on board so far.

However, the 3-1 loss at Cove last season when Paul Hartley is still in MacGregor’s mind and he’s wary of the threats they will carry on to the Caledonian Stadium pitch.

He said: “Cove beat us in last year’s League Cup and it was a tough game. We know how good a side they can be and they’ve just won League 1.

“It’s going to be a really tough game on Saturday and when they face us in the league.

“They have got really good players and we will have to be at our best to get anything from the game.

“But we’re looking forward to it. We’re in a good position in the group, so it’s in our hands to go on and win it and that’s exactly what we’re looking to do.”

‘Tough’ to sit out crunch ICT fixtures

Injuries robbed MacGregor of involvement in crunch games for ICT last season, including the promotion play-offs which ended with a final defeat against St Johnstone.

He missed out from mid-January until April with a thigh injury, then a mini-run back in the team was cut short by a fractured jaw.

The creative midfielder insists watching on from the stands only sharpened his desire to capture every moment this coming season.

🔴 🔵 With three wins from our three matches in the Premier Sports Cup, we have one final group match against Cove Rangers this Saturday! 🎟️ Tickets for Saturday's match available now Adults: £10, Concessions: £5, Under 12s: Free Info👉 https://t.co/sfUj0bDh6w pic.twitter.com/lbYXfaPD9O — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) July 21, 2022

He said: “When you are out for so long and you’re missing all these big games it’s tough to just sit and watch.

“It is in my sights, to play in those big games. It does give you more hunger, having missed out on those last season.

“The team still did really well and that’s all that matters, but it would be good to play a bigger part this year.”