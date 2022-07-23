Roddy MacGregor relishes latest academy influx into Caley Thistle first-team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Roddy MacGregor relishes latest academy influx into Caley Thistle first-team

By Paul Chalk
July 23, 2022, 6:00 am
Roddy MacGregor (left) breaks away from Morton's Gavin Reilly.
Roddy MacGregor reckons the young players breaking into the first-team signals exciting times for Caley Thistle.

The home-grown midfielder is only 20 but is an established figure in Billy Dodds’ Championship side.

In Tuesday’s 4-0 Premier Sports Cup win against Albion Rovers, no less than seven players who came through ICT’s youth system, including MacGregor, were involved.

Ethan Cairns made his debut from the bench, while Lewis Hyde and Lewis Nicolson added to their experience, with the latter also signing a two-year extension this week.

Experienced goalkeeper Cammy Mackay started the game too, while two-goal ace Cammy Harper scored and on-loan Hibs winger Daniel Mackay all advanced via the ICT youth department.

Graduates have connection with fans

MacGregor is thrilled to see such young talent join him and trusted by the coaches to play with part in the senior side.

He said: “You look at the players who have come through in the past – many have gone on to do big things in the game.

“It’s massive for a club like ours to promote our own youth players through and it’s good for the fans who have that connection with those players.

“We have lots of good players coming through this year into the first-team set-up and it’s exciting times.”

MacGregor wary of Cove’s threats

On Saturday, ICT can win Group G and be seeded in the second round if they get the win against visitors Cove Rangers.

Jim McIntyre’s team lost 3-2 at home to Kelty Hearts on Tuesday and results the following night put them out of the running for qualification with three points on board so far.

However, the 3-1 loss at Cove last season when Paul Hartley is still in MacGregor’s mind and he’s wary of the threats they will carry on to the Caledonian Stadium pitch.

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Photos by Wullie Marr
He said: “Cove beat us in last year’s League Cup and it was a tough game. We know how good a side they can be and they’ve just won League 1.

“It’s going to be a really tough game on Saturday and when they face us in the league.

“They have got really good players and we will have to be at our best to get anything from the game.

“But we’re looking forward to it. We’re in a good position in the group, so it’s in our hands to go on and win it and that’s exactly what we’re looking to do.”

‘Tough’ to sit out crunch ICT fixtures

Injuries robbed MacGregor of involvement in crunch games for ICT last season, including the promotion play-offs which ended with a final defeat against St Johnstone.

He missed out from mid-January until April with a thigh injury, then a mini-run back in the team was cut short by a fractured jaw.

The creative midfielder insists watching on from the stands only sharpened his desire to capture every moment this coming season.

He said: “When you are out for so long and you’re missing all these big games it’s tough to just sit and watch.

“It is in my sights, to play in those big games. It does give you more hunger, having missed out on those last season.

“The team still did really well and that’s all that matters, but it would be good to play a bigger part this year.”

