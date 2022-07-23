Penalty shoot-out win for Caley Thistle against Cove Rangers takes them into Premier Sports second round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Penalty shoot-out win for Caley Thistle against Cove Rangers takes them into Premier Sports second round

By Paul Chalk
July 23, 2022, 5:05 pm Updated: July 23, 2022, 7:27 pm
Scott Allardice scores the winning penalty to secure the bonus point for Inverness.
Caley Thistle progressed into the next stage of the Premier Sports Cup – after winning 5-3 on penalties against Cove Rangers following a 1-1 draw.

The bonus-point win takes them on to 11 points, which earns them a second round berth.

Three wins prior to this closing group stage showdown had the Highlanders on the cusp of progressing for the first time in six years.

The defeat against one of their new league opponents was a dent, but they finished first, ahead of Livingston on goal difference after the Lions were 2-0 winners Kelty Hearts.

Roddy MacGregor put Inverness in front early on, but Mitch Megginson struck back soon after, but there was to be no regulation time clincher.

ICT’s Roddy MacGregor, right, celebrates his goal with Daniel Mackay.

The Aberdeen-based club joined Inverness in the Championship after winning League 1 last term under Paul Hartley.

Gearing up for Championship starts

They get their second-tier campaign started under new boss Jim McIntyre next Saturday when Raith Rovers come their way, while ICT host another promoted side in Owen Coyle’s Queen’s Park.

This was the fourth such recent League Cup meeting between these north opponents, with ICT leading 2-1 in the head-to-heads.

However, that Cove win came last season when they deservedly ran out 3-1 victors, so home head coach Billy Dodds knew the dangers.

Cove Rangers striker Mitch Megginson celebrates after hauling his team level at 1-1.

A 3-2 defeat by Kelty Hearts on Tuesday contributed to Cove bowing out of the competition, while ICT were out to win Group F and secure a seeded spot in the last 16.

Six-year wait for ICT progression

The last time the club made it through to the second stage was in 2016 when Alloa then knocked them out.

Remarkable risers Cove, who have only been in the League Cup for four seasons, have yet to get past the groups.

Caley Thistle went into this closing cup-tie on the back of a fine 4-0 win against League 2 Albion Rovers.

Dodds brought Mark Ridgers, Nathan Shaw, Zak Delaney and George Oakley into the starting 11, with Cammy MacKay, Aaron Doran, Austin Samuels and Billy Mckay all subs.

McIntyre, who was without injured midfielders Blair Yule and Jamie Masson, made two changes to the team which slipped up against Kelty.

ICT’s Daniel Mackay is challenged by Cove Rangers’ Shay Logan.

In came Scott Ross and Robbie Leitch for Morgyn Neill and Gerry McDonagh, who were on the bench.

MacGregor and Megginson hit mark

The deadlock was broken on 13 minutes when Nathan Shaw flipped the ball into the box and MacGregor diverted a header past Kyle Gourlay. With Livi in front, this was a welcome lead for the hosts.

However, it was all square just six minutes later when Fyvie’s corner from the right was not cleared with conviction and Megginson lashed home the leveller from 12 yards.

Gourlay had to be alert to keep out a drive from MacGregor after a slip-up let him in as Caley Thistle sought a second goal.

The Cove keeper then pushed clear an Oakley shot after the forward latched on to a pass from Robbie Deas.

It was level-pegging at the break, which seemed a fair outcome from the opening 45 minutes.

Challenges flying in all over the pitch

The early stages of the second half were fiery, with Cove’s Fraser Fyvie and Scott Ross booked for fouls and others walking tightropes.

Former ICT and Ross County ace Iain Vigurs was a fraction away from putting Cove ahead, but he nodded over the bar from inside the six-yard box after Reynolds headed it goalwards.

The Cove Rangers players react to losing the penalty shoot-out.

Caley Jags striker Billy Mckay, who replaced Oakley, was not far off the mark with a low drive on 65 minutes when he was sent clear by Doran, but his effort skidded just past the right post.

Sub Steven Boyd let fly with a long-ranger as the clock ticked down, but Gourlay got down smartly to push it wide.

Cove’s final chance came when Megginson’s shot was blocked timely by Deas.

Spot-kick drama for ICT bonus point

There was to be no winner and spot-kicks were the route to decide the bonus point.

Boyd, Samuels, Harper, Billy Mckay put away their penalties, while Megginson, Leitch and Shay Logan kept Cove in it.

A tame effort from Fyvie was saved by Ridgers and midfielder Scott Allardice slotted away his for a 5-3 outcome.

CALEY THISTLE (4-2-3-1) – Ridgers 6, Duffy 6 (Doran 73), Harper 6, Deas 6, Carson 7, MacGregor 6, Oakley 6 (Billy Mckay 67), Daniel MacKay 6 (Samuels 67), Allardice 6, Shaw 6 (Boyd 78), Delaney 6. Subs not used – MacKay (GK), Hyde, Cairns, Nicolson.

COVE RANGERS (4-1-4-1) – Gourlay 7, Logan 6, Towler 6, Scully 6, Ross 6, Megginson 6, McIntosh 6 (McDonagh 78), Vigurs 6, Leitch 6, Fyvie 6, Reynolds 6. Subs not used – McKenzie (GK), Neill, McAllister, Thomas.

Referee –  Alan Newlands.

Attendance – 1020.

Man of the match – Kyle Gourlay.

