Boss Billy Dodds delighted after Caley Thistle hold nerve to see off Cove Rangers in shoot-out

By Paul Chalk
July 24, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 24, 2022, 7:42 am
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds on the sidelines against Cove Rangers.
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds on the sidelines against Cove Rangers.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds praised his players for winning their Premier Sports Cup group and making it into the last 16 for the first time since 2016.

A 1-1 draw against League 1 champions and new Championship rivals Cove Rangers was a fair outcome over 90 battling minutes at the Caledonian Stadium.

Roddy MacGregor’s header for the hosts was swiftly cancelled out by a fine Mitch Megginson strike in the first half.

Caley Thistle’s on=loan Hibs’ winger Daniel MacKay slides in against Cove Rangers’ Scott Ross.

However, the shoot-out went the way of last season’s Premiership play-off finalists, with Scott Allardice netting the clincher for a 5-3 win to take the bonus point.

ICT, who beat Kelty Hearts, Livingston and Albion Rovers to lead Group F, needed only one point to progress.

Group on a knife-edge if ICT lost out

However, Dodds knew it would not take much for his team to drop from pole position, so he was thrilled his players kept their eyes on the job against Jim McIntyre’s dangerous Cove.

He said: “Right from the start, my players had to be focused. Had we lost, we could have gone second and we’d be looking over our shoulders in case it came down to goal difference.

“We played some good stuff in the first half and took the lead. We never picked up at the second phase of a corner and their goal gave them a lift.

ICT’s Roddy MacGregor, right, celebrates his goal with Daniel MacKay.

“In the second half, we were caught between a rock and a hard place, because we knew one point would do us, but we also wanted to try and win the game. It was probably an even second half.

“The hard work was done in the group stages, which we have handled brilliantly. I am really proud of the boys.

“I’d like us to be a bit more ruthless at times, but that’s me looking for perfection.”

Spirits high ahead of league kick-off

Dodds reckons his players won’t be further boosted in terms of confidence by finishing ahead of top-flight Livi to win the section – as there’s no lack of belief at the club.

He added: “I don’t think we need to add much more confidence. Without getting carried away, we’re already quite a confident squad.

“I think we do realise how good a team we can be and how good a squad we have, but we have to manage the game better at times and make sure we kill teams off.

“On Saturday, though, Cove were worth their point. For us to take 11 points in this group is fantastic.

“We knew Cove would provide a test. They were not great against Kelty last Tuesday, but they were good against Livingston and they beat Albion Rovers.

“They’re now in the Championship and, even as a part-time club, they’re a really good test for us. It was a good measure for us.”

Allardice headed for hospital at full-time with a suspected broken nose after a collision with a team-mate and could be a doubt for Saturday’s league opener against Queen’s Park.

