Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds hails impact of effective summer signings

Billy Dodds believes he’s put together the perfect blend at Caley Thistle as they prepare to get the new Championship season started.

The head coach saw his side, with six summer signings, line up a last-16 shot at Premiership side Motherwell on August 31 in the Premier Sports Cup.

That was their reward for topping Group G in the competition ahead of top-flight Livingston, Championship newcomers Cove Rangers, Albion Rovers, of League 2, and Kelty Hearts, who have stepped into League 1.

A bonus-point victory over Jim McIntyre’s Cove on Saturday earned them 11 points overall and a first-place finish. This is also the first time in six years ICT have reached the knockout stages of the competition.

This Saturday, they host Championship play-off winners in the shape of Owen Coyle’s Queen’s Park.

Dodds has recruited swifty and effectively, bringing in defenders Max Ram and Zak Delaney, wide attackers Nathan Shaw and Steven Boyd and returning striker George Oakley.

They’ve added more width by securing their former starlet Daniel MacKay on a season-long loan from Hibernian.

Good balance within squad – Dodds

Dodds is clearly satisfied by what each and every one of his new signings add to the mix.

He said: “We’ve kept a good core from last season.

“We’ve got that blend of youth, experience, energy and athleticism.

"I think I've got a really good balance in my squad, and I kept my core before adding to it.

“We’ve made six signings, but every one of them has been required to give us that versatility.

“The results keep coming, which is great, but we know there are tough times around the corner.

“I think we’ve shown the fans already, and the people that support the club, that we’re a decent team.

“If we can just keep that focus and get the results at the right time to keep that momentum going, we’re a good team. I like the look of us already.”

Summer signings all fell into place

The loan signing of Daniel MacKay until next summer looks like the final piece of transfer business at the Caledonian Stadium.

And Dodds, who took his team all the way to the Premiership play-off final in May, is thrilled by how smoothly the window work played out.

He added: “I must admit, it all fell into place.

“Sometimes you know you need a position, so you try, and you get knocked back.

“Then one drops for you, so that one’s done, but it takes a wee while.

“This year when I went for one, it seemed to just happen.

“I look at George Oakley – I was after a target man and was after a couple of targets, then suddenly big George and his agent contacted us, so we thought we’d have a bit of that.

“Seeing how the big man loves it here, and the fans love him – that’s not just why we signed him.

“We checked out his background, and he’s one of the best lads you can get. He works his socks off for you, and his technique and attitude are great, so he was the right type of boy in the dressing room.

“That was one of the final pieces of the jigsaw until Dan MacKay came in, which I had in the back of my head.

“It all happened quickly this year, so I was quite surprised myself, but it’s great.

“It’s good to get as many of them as you can together in pre-season, because that always helps, there’s no doubt.”

